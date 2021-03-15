India Automotive Steering System Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The India Automotive Steering System market report provide a 360-degree overview of India Automotive Steering System industry that helps you to identify and define the opportunity and problems in the market. The report support you to generate, evaluate, and refine the marketing actions, monitoring the market performance, and improve understanding of the factors that drive and restrain the market.

Presently, the India automotive steering system market is experiencing moderate growth, and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The introduction of new and diversified technologies such as electronic power steering, hydraulic power steering, and others is expected to create remunerative opportunities within the automotive industry.

The growth of the India automotive steering system market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for automotive, and surge in adoption of power steering system. However, high cost associated with power steering system, and low penetration of power steering in low segment vehicles restrict the market growth. On the contrary, introduction of drive-by-wire, increase in sale of automotive vehicles, and consumer preference toward driving comfort are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

The report segments the India automotive steering system market on the basis of various types of steering system such as hydraulic power steering, electronic power steering, and electro-hydraulic power steering system. Moreover, the report provides information of vehicle types such as passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. In addition, it covers the study of automotive steering systems, focusing on sales channels, which include OEM and aftermarket. Furthermore, it includes the details about the various components deployed in the motor vehicles, including steering wheel, steering column, steering coupler, steering gear, power steering hoses, and power steering pump.

Key players operating in the market include WABCO, Rane Holdings Limited, JTEKT Corporation, Mando Corporation, Knorr-Bremse, ZF steering gear India, Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, Bosch Auto Parts, thyssenkrupp Business Area Components Technology, and DENSO CORPORATION.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study comprises analytical depiction of the India automotive steering system market with current trends and future estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Hydraulic Power Steering

– Electronic Power Steering

– Electro-hydraulic Power Steering System

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Vehicle

– Commercial Vehicle

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

– OEM

– Aftermarket

By Component

– Steering Wheel

– Steering Column

– Steering Coupler

– Steering Gear

– Power Steering Hoses

– Power Steering Pump

– Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PRofILED

– WABCO

– Rane Holdings Limited

– JTEKT Corporation

– Mando Corporation

– Knorr-Bremse

– ZF steering gear India

– Nexteer Automotive Group Limited

– Bosch Auto Parts

– thyssenkrupp Business Area Components Technology

– DENSO CORPORATION