India Automotive HVAC Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The India Automotive HVAC market report provide a 360-degree overview of India Automotive HVAC industry that helps you to identify and define the opportunity and problems in the market. The report support you to generate, evaluate, and refine the marketing actions, monitoring the market performance, and improve understanding of the factors that drive and restrain the market.

HVAC is the technology that is used for automotive cabin comfort. It can also be used to facilitate and manage the favorable and pleasant conditions inside the cabin by controlling the degree of the temperature. The basic operation of the HVAC system is convection and conduction. Heat is transferred from the region of low-temperature to the region of high-temperature in the vehicle due to pressure difference. Evaporator, condenser, compressor, and others are the major components of the HVAC system.

Further, a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system in a vehicle is used to control the internal temperature of the vehicle cabin. It includes three subsystems, namely, heating, cooling, and air conditioning that work together to provide purified air to the vehicle cabin ensuring thermal comfort to drivers and passengers. It controls the air temperature, inspects the moisture content in the air, and eliminates excessive humidity from the circulating air. Well-established companies, such as Audi, Mercedes, and BMW, focus on customized and consumer-friendly HVAC systems. For instance, the BMW 6 Series supports automatic air conditioning, including air distribution for driver and passengers, fogging sensor, and automatic climate control system.

The factors such as growth in the Indian automotive industry, rise in demand for thermal comfort, and increase in safety due to adoption of HVAC systems are expected to boost the growth of the India automotive HVAC market. However, high maintenance cost of the HVAC system restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants and production of cheaper HVAC systems provide lucrative growth opportunity for the players operating in the Indian automotive HVAC market.

Automotive HVAC market in India is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to rise in the Indian automobile industry.

The India automotive HVAC market is segmented on the basis of technology and vehicle type. Based on technology, the market is categorized into manual and automatic. On the basis of vehicle type, it is classified into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle.

The key players including Samvardhana Motherson Group, MAHLE ANAND Thermal Systems, Subros Limited, Sanden Vikas (India) Ltd., Denso Corporation, Hanon Systems, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Sensata Technologies, Keihin Corporation, Valeo Service, and others are studied in the report.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the India automotive HVAC market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

o Manual

o Automatic

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger cars

o Light commercial vehicle

o Heavy commercial vehicle