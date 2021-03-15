Image Sensors Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Canon Inc., Ams AG, OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation

Image Sensors Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)

The Image Sensors Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The image sensors market was valued at USD 15.84 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 29.49 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11%, during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Get Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153464/image-sensors-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=A1

Top Leading Companies of Image Sensors Market are Canon Inc., Ams AG, OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, Teledyne DALSA Inc., SK Hynix Inc., GalaxyCore Inc. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2019 – Teledyne e2v, Teledyne DALSA, and Teledyne Princeton Instruments announced a new combined office in Ikebukuro, Tokyo. Teledyne e2v, Teledyne DALSA, and Teledyne Princeton Instruments are part of the Teledyne Imaging Group and jointly expect to expand the scale of operations. Teledyne Imaging, with this new strategic opening, would offer a portfolio of integrated and intelligent vision solutions ranging from the sensor, camera, frame grabber, sub-system, and intelligent device.

Key Market Trends:

CMOS Image Sensor in Smartphone Witnesses a Significant Growth

– With the increasing demand for the high-definition image capturing devices in the industries, CMOS technology has been witnessing a high adoption rate as they provide faster shutter speed delivering high-quality images.

– With the integration of cameras into smartphones, the use of image capturing increased significantly, coupled with the growing smartphone penetration rate in the region is set to drive the market for Image sensors in the region.

– For VGA resolution, CMOS sensors can efficiently run at 30 fps or faster, and at 3 to 5-megapixel resolution, 5 to 15 fps is achievable while keeping power consumption down. This enables algorithms such as autofocus, autoexposure, and automatic white balance to achieve faster convergence, thereby providing a quicker, more responsive camera. Higher frame rates also mean reduced blur and, in some instances, enable designers to eliminate mechanical shutters. With the increased competition in the smartphone industry, manufacturers are viewing image quality as the way to achieve competitive advantage.

– Further, China’s e-commerce market is booming as well, as the maximum share of consumers who purchase online are shopping via their smartphones. The Alibaba Group Holding’s shopping platform Taobao Marketplace and Tmall let their customers take pictures of an item in real-life and buy it online. This is also expected to drive the market for CMOS image sensors.

– Furthermore, although certain markets (China, for instance) have reached saturation for new smartphone demand due to lack of new buyers, smartphone manufacturers, like Huawei, are rolling out new models with dual-camera systems, thus, boosting CMOS manufacturing.

Regional Outlook of Image Sensors Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153464/image-sensors-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=A1

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Image Sensors Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.