Identity Analytics Market 2021 Size, Status and Outlook – Oracle Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., Hitachi ID Systems, Inc., Brainwave GRC

Identity Analytics Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Identity Analytics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The identity analytics market is projected to grow at 15.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Identity Analytics Market are Oracle Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., Hitachi ID Systems, Inc., Brainwave GRC, LogRhythm, Inc., Securonix, Inc., Gurucul Solutions Pvt Ltd., Nexis GmbH, Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Centrify Corporation and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– In June 2020, Centrify, a provider of Identity-Centric PAM solutions, unveiled the Centrify Reliance Partner Program to educate the Centrify channel partners to meet the demand for Identity-Centric PAM efficiently. The channel partner program offers a wide range of incentives and enhancements for reseller partners to improve customer satisfaction through training and enablement.

– In January 2020, LexisNexis Risk Solutions announced that it had acquired ID Analytics, which is a provider of credit and fraud risk solutions for businesses. ID Analytics’s technology offers risk insights through the combination of patented analytics, proprietary data, and near real-time cross-industry customer identity behavior.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI Industry is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period

– Identity theft was one of the significant methods of fraud that affected enterprises globally, according to the Communications Fraud Control Association (CFCA) Fraud Loss Survey. In the BFSI sector, identity theft might involve customer or employee accounts being fabricated by cybercriminals.

– Identity fraud in payments and other retail banking functions can even become a starting point for other illegal activities, like money laundering. The banking and financial services industry contributed 62% of exposed data in 2019. However, it accounted for only 6.5% of data breaches, as stated in a Bitglass report.

– Machine learning and predictive analytics can be deployed to secure and safeguard bank accounts against repeated cyber-attacks. For example, Danske Bank has implemented an AI-driven platform to tackle identity-related frauds. The platform analyzes data and scores online transactions in real-time to give actionable insights for every fraudulent activity.

Regional Outlook of Identity Analytics Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Identity Analytics Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

