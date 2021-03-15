Huge Growth Expected in U.S. Scar Treatment Market in Future

The rising incidence of skin diseases is one of the major factors responsible for the ballooning demand for scar treatment procedures in the U.S. In the U.S., acne is the most common dermatological condition and is the most common skin ailment affecting people across the globe. It is caused due to the clogging of the hair follicles by sebum, dead skin cells, and dirt and can further lead to skin scarring.

Driven by the above-mentioned factors, the value of the U.S. scar treatment market is on path to rising from $6.3 billion to $11.3 billion from 2017 to 2023. The market is predicted to register a 10.4% CAGR during 2018–2023 (forecast period). In the U.S., different types of scar treatment procedures are provided to the patients — surface, injectable, laser, topical, and surgical. Out of these, the topical scar treatment procedures recorded the highest demand in 2017. This is primarily attributed to the huge demand for topical products such as oils, creams, and gels in the country.

Hence, it is clear that the demand for scar treatm will rise in the U.S. in the coming years, owing to the rising prevalence of acne and various other skin problems, increasing number of burn cases, and soaring awareness amongst the public regarding skin ailments and their treatment methods.