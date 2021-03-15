How the Protein A Resin Market Has Witnessed Substantial Growth in Coming Years?

Cancer kills over 9.5 million people each year, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), which makes it the second leading cause of human mortality. With the increasing prevalence of this disease in developed as well as developing countries, the pressure on the medical fraternity to find an effective treatment is increasing. Though there are numerous therapies available, such as surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and targeted medication, cancer has a high chance of coming back. This is why extensive research is being put in by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Two of the novel and most promising answers to cancer that such activities have yielded thus far are monoclonal antibodies (mAb) and proteins. To produce both these biopharmaceuticals, laboratories require something known as protein A resin. Thus, with the increasing focus on protein-based research, the protein A resin market, which valued $486.4 million in 2019, seems set on the path to reaching $1,020.7 million by 2030, at a 7.0% CAGR during 2019–2030.

These therapies are not just used for the treatment of cancer, but for a number of other chronic diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), cardiovascular diseases (CVD), ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, psoriasis, anemia, and hemophilia, and several infectious diseases. Because of all such uses of these biopharmaceuticals, the geriatric population could generate a significantly high demand for them. As people age, they become susceptible to these and many more health issues, on account of their immunological and physical weakness. With the number of people in the age group of 65 and above set to cross 1.5 billion by 2050, as per the United Nations, the demand for proteins and mAbs would rise too.

