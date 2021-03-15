How is COVID-19 Situation Affecting Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market?

Every year, over 9.5 million people die as result of cancer, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), thereby becoming one of the major reasons for human mortality around the world. The disease, which is most prominently characterized by the presence of tumors, forms when a mutation (undesirable change) in a gene or protein causes a particular type of cell to divide faster than the rate of the normal cell death, thereby resulting in the growth of a visible mass.

This is concurrent with the fact that among the genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and epigenetics techniques, genomics is the most widely used one. As the root cause of the cancer can be determined by studying which gene mutated and how, targeted therapies can be devised. Such analysis can also help ascertain if the patient would be at risk of a relapse. All these techniques and technologies find application in diagnostics, personalized medicine, prognostics, and biomarker discovery. Among these, they are most heavily utilized for personalized medicine, which becoming increasingly popular among cancer patients.

Seeing the increasing demand for cancer profiling services, biotech companies have started launching new enabling products. For instance, MDNA Life Sciences Inc. introduced the Prostate Mitomic Test in the U.S. in May 2017. This liquid-biopsy-based test, which is available at the clinical laboratories of Helomics Corp., uses mitochondrial DNA’s biological characteristics to study the disease. Similarly, the Dynamic Clinical Health Insight Platform (D-CHIP) launched by Helomics Corp. in April 2017 helps in the in-depth analysis of the proteins, genome, RNA, and DNA of cancer patients.