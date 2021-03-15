Gluten Free Food Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2027

Global Gluten Free Food Market is valued at USD 7.12 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 13.26 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 9.3 %over the forecast period.

Rise in awareness about celiac disease and adoption of special dietary lifestyles are the major factors which are expected to drive the growth of Gluten Free Food market.

A gluten-free food is a diet that strictly excludes gluten, proteins present in wheat, Barley, rye, oat, and derivatives of these grains such as malt and triticale, and foods that may include them. Gluten Free Food is made for people who are intolerant or allergic to Gluten. They suffer from certain condition called Celiac Disease. Strict lifelong gluten free diet is the merely one treatment for celiac disease which is an inherited disorder damaging the small intestine due to the consumption of proteins from wheat, rye and barley.

Europe Gluten Free Food Market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and regional& country level. Based upon type Gluten Free Food Market is classified into Bakery, Confectionary, Ready Meals, Baby Food and Other. Based upon application Gluten Free Food Market is classified into Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Convenience stores and other.

The regions covered in this Europe Gluten Free Food Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Gluten Free Food Market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Gluten Free Food Companies

Gluten Free Food Market Report covers prominent top key players are,

Boulder Brands Inc

Dr Schar AG

Ener-G Foods Inc

Freedom Foods Group Ltd

Genius Foods Ltd

Hain Celestial Group Inc

Hero Group AG

Kellogg’s Company

Kraft Heinz Company

Mrs Crimble’s

Others.

Rise in awareness about celiac disease and adoption of special dietary lifestyles are the major factors which are driving the growth of Gluten Free Food market. It is a serious autoimmune disease in which patients who are genetically predisposed suffer an injury to the bowel triggered by exposure to the protein gluten in wheat, barley or rye. When a person with celiac eats gluten, the protein interferes with the absorption of nutrients from food and leads to malnourishment and a host of other problems. According to Gastroenterology Hepatolology, Celiac disease is 1 of the most common genetic disorders, affecting approximately 1% of individuals worldwide. According to Datamonitor Group, the celiac disease diagnosis rate may reach 50-60% by 2019, efforts to raise public awareness of celiac disease. The demand for gluten-free products has increased due to the consumers’ growing awareness of the benefits of including nutritive foods in their daily diets. Bakery products have been the one of the most preferred choice of gluten-free products among the consumers, due to increase in demand from millennials coupled with surge in need for nutritional rich foods. With the increasing awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, consumers prefer gluten-free products processed from corn, soybean, millets, and pseudo cereals. The consumption of gluten-free foods has significantly increased over the last 30 years. More than USD15.5 billion was spent on trade sales of gluten-free foods in 2016, According to Epidemiology and Economics of a Gluten-Free Diet. However, price sensitivity is a factor projected to restrain the gluten-free food market growth. Moreover, frequent product innovation offers varieties of opportunities to the gluten-free food market

North America is dominating the Gluten Free Food Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Gluten Free Food Market, due to rising prevalence of diseases occurring owing to unhealthy lifestyles, increased awareness regarding healthy diets, and prevention of health disorders, such as heart diseases, diabetes, stroke, obesity, chronic pulmonary disease, metabolic syndrome. According to center of disease control and prevention, Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. One person dies every 37 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. About 647,000 Americans die from heart disease each year that’s 1 in every 4 deaths. Europe is second largest region for Gluten Free Food Market growth. Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to gain a major demand for gluten-free products during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in investments by several small and midsized food manufacturing companies in the developing countries. Moreover, factors such as increase in demand for convenience by consumers rise in disposable income, and changes in consumer behavior in the region are expected to gain a major traction in the market.

