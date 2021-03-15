Global Water Pumps Market 2026 : Analyse the Industry Trends, Applications, Market Demands and Business Strategies of – Ebara, Dab Pumps, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Xylem

“

Competitive Research Report on Global Water Pumps Market with In-Depth focus on Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Market Trends & Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Market Growth Status, Market Investments, Developments, Industry Size, Shares, Key Industry Applications and Worldwide Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Water Pumps market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market such as the Water Pumps market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global Water Pumps market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Water Pumps market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The Water Pumps market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global Water Pumps market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Water Pumps market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Ebara Corporation, Dab Pumps, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Xylem Inc. and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Water Pumps market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Water Pumps Market is valued approximately USD 58.66 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Water pumps are mechanical devices with usage in households and several industries such as agriculture, wastewater treatment industries, chemical, mining and petroleum etc. The water pumps are diverse products that are engineered, standardized and configured with essential auxiliary equipment to control and divert the flow of water pressure or any floating liquid through pipes within end-use industries. Water pumps can be classified by their method of displacement such as positive displacement pumps (reciprocating and rotary) and centrifugal pumps. The global spread of COVID-19 impacts in lockdown of various economies and their industries which adversely affected growth of economy and productivity of the end-use industries; therefore, it unfavorably affected the demand of water pumps in various end-use sectors. The water pump has large amount of application in waste-water treatment industries to control and manage the water pressure along with helps in utilizing the water at its par. Therefore, rapid growth in waste-water treatment industries is expected to drive the growth of water pumps market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the International Wastewater association, in Aqaba, wastewater flow rate is projected to 61,000 m3 /day by 2030 thereby tenders to expand treatment capacity is executed of about 70,000 m3 /day. Also, in Bangkok over 12,000 m3/day wastewater treatment capacity is initiated by 2030. In addition, technological advancement in water pumps is expected to stimulate the growth of water pumps market over the forthcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Water Pumps market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the significant growth in advancement and innovative in water pumps. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising waste-water treatment facilities in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Water Pumps market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ebara Corporation

Dab Pumps

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Xylem Inc.

Grundfos

ITT

Sulzer Ltd.

WILO SE

Flowserve Corporation

Pentair plc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Centrifugal water pumps

Positive Displacement Water Pumps

By Application:

Agriculture

Chemical

Petroleum

Mining

Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Water Pumps Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Water Pumps market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Water Pumps market.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which market parameters are responsible for the significant and rapid growth of the Water Pumps market?

Which key players are dominating the Water Pumps market across the world?

Which product and application segments will be at the top in 2021?

What will be the market size of the global Water Pumps industry in 2021?

Which global and regional markets will be at the top in the upcoming years?

Which product and application segments will have a long term and significant growth in 2021?

What are the emerging opportunities, developments and challenges in the Water Pumps market?

Which market trends are taking over the growth of the global market?

What business strategies are adopted by the key industry players in the Water Pumps market?

After post COVID-19 situation, what is the scenario in the Water Pumps market?

Key Chapters From The TOC :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.1.Water Pumps Market, By Region, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.2.Water Pumps Market, By Type, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.3. Water Pumps Market, By Application, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Water Pumps Market Definition And Scope

2.1.Objective Of The Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope Of The Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered For The Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Water Pumps Market Dynamics

3.1.Water Pumps Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Water Pumps Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.Pest Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Water Pumps Market, By Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Water Pumps Market By Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Water Pumps Market Estimates & Forecasts By Type 2016-2026 (Usd Billion)

5.4.Water Pumps Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Centrifugal Water Pumps

5.4.2. Positive Displacement Water Pumps

Chapter 6.Global Water Pumps Market, By Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Water Pumps Market By Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Water Pumps Market Estimates & Forecasts By Application 2016-2026 (Usd Billion)

6.4.Water Pumps Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Agriculture

6.4.2. Chemical

6.4.3. Petroleum

6.4.4. Mining

6.4.5. Electronics

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7.Global Water Pumps Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Water Pumps Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Water Pumps Market

7.2.1.U.S. Water Pumps Market

7.2.1.1. Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2.Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2.Canada Water Pumps Market

7.3.Europe Water Pumps Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Water Pumps Market

7.3.2.Germany Water Pumps Market

7.3.3.Rest Of Europe Water Pumps Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Water Pumps Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Water Pumps Market

7.4.2.India Water Pumps Market

7.4.3.Japan Water Pumps Market

7.4.4.Rest Of Asia Pacific Water Pumps Market

7.5.Latin America Water Pumps Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Water Pumps Market

7.5.2.Mexico Water Pumps Market

7.6.Rest Of The World Water Pumps Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1. Ebara Corporation

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Technology Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2. Dab Pumps

8.2.3. Ksb Se & Co. Kgaa

8.2.4. Xylem Inc.

8.2.5. Grundfos

8.2.6.Itt

8.2.7. Sulzer Ltd.

8.2.8. Wilo Se

8.2.9. Flowserve Corporation

8.2.10.Pentair Plc

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

