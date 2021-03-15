Global Water Pumps Market 2021 – Ebara Corporation, Dab Pumps, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Xylem Inc., Grundfos

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Water Pumps Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Water Pumps Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Ebara Corporation, Dab Pumps, KSB SE & Co. KGaA , Xylem Inc. , Grundfos, ITT, Sulzer Ltd. , WILO SE , Flowserve Corporation , Pentair plc Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Water Pumps Market is valued approximately USD 58.66 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Water pumps are mechanical devices with usage in households and several industries such as agriculture, wastewater treatment industries, chemical, mining and petroleum etc. The water pumps are diverse products that are engineered, standardized and configured with essential auxiliary equipment to control and divert the flow of water pressure or any floating liquid through pipes within end-use industries. Water pumps can be classified by their method of displacement such as positive displacement pumps (reciprocating and rotary) and centrifugal pumps. The global spread of COVID-19 impacts in lockdown of various economies and their industries which adversely affected growth of economy and productivity of the end-use industries; therefore, it unfavorably affected the demand of water pumps in various end-use sectors. The water pump has large amount of application in waste-water treatment industries to control and manage the water pressure along with helps in utilizing the water at its par. Therefore, rapid growth in waste-water treatment industries is expected to drive the growth of water pumps market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the International Wastewater association, in Aqaba, wastewater flow rate is projected to 61,000 m3 /day by 2030 thereby tenders to expand treatment capacity is executed of about 70,000 m3 /day. Also, in Bangkok over 12,000 m3/day wastewater treatment capacity is initiated by 2030. In addition, technological advancement in water pumps is expected to stimulate the growth of water pumps market over the forthcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Water Pumps market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the significant growth in advancement and innovative in water pumps. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising waste-water treatment facilities in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Water Pumps market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ebara Corporation

Dab Pumps

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Xylem Inc.

Grundfos

ITT

Sulzer Ltd.

WILO SE

Flowserve Corporation

Pentair plc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Centrifugal water pumps

Positive Displacement Water Pumps

By Application:

Agriculture

Chemical

Petroleum

Mining

Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Water Pumps Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

