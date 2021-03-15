Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market 2021 – Aiphone, Panasonic, Honeywell, Entryvue, Legrand
Market Research Port published a new study on the Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.
Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2027:
Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 20 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.9% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Video intercom device has emerged as an advancement which is revolutionizing the premise and home security industry, throughout the globe. These devices and equipment are intercom devices that use a video method and are a stand-alone intercom system utilized to operate calls made at the door to a building with access control. The assortment of applications for video intercom devices and equipment have improved security and comfort in commercial, industrial and residential spaces. The main attribute of video intercom devices is to enables the person indoors to recognize the visitor and, if they want, to engage conversation with him then they allow access to the person calling. Rising concerns for home security, Increasing smart cities initiatives and rapid urbanization in developing economies are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2018, it is estimated that 55% of the total world’s population lives in urban area and it expected to rise to 68% by 2050. Also, it is projected the most urbanized region include North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe and Oceanic. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for video intercom devices and equipment, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, the global video intercom devices market is expected to be impacted significantly by COVID-19 as China is one of the major suppliers for the raw materials (used to manufacture devices) as well as the finished products. The industry is on the edge of facing a reduction in production, supply disruption in supply and price fluctuations. Thus, the sales of prominent manufacturers of video intercom devices and equipment pose a major challenge to the market growth in the near future. Whereas, high initial investments and maintenance costs is also the major factors that is limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.
The regional analysis of global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of video intercom devices along with the presence of large number of market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the ongoing projects of smart city in the developing countries such as China and India.
Major market player included in this report are:
Aiphone
Panasonic
Honeywell
Entryvue
Legrand
Fermax
Samsung
TCS
Urmet
COMMAX
Aurine Technology
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Door Station
Video Intercom Master
Indoor Units
By System:
Wired Systems
Wireless Systems
By Component:
Cameras
Sensors
LED/LCD
Others
By Application:
Residential
Public Use
Industrial Use
Government
Healthcare
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:
Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market.
Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market.
Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Video Intercom Devices and Equipment market share 2020.
Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.
Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.
Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.
Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.
Chapter 12: to show Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.
Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Video Intercom Devices and Equipment market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.
