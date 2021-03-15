Global Veterinary Vaccines Market To Witness Cagr Of 6.5% With Market Valuation Projection Of Us$12,000 By 2026 – End

Global Veterinary Vaccines Market: Overview

Vaccines are products designed to trigger immune response to fight future infection. Vaccination can prevent many pet illness and avoid costly treatments of diseases that can be prevented. The global veterinary vaccines market is expanding at a significant pace due to factors such as new technological advances in vaccines development, continuous development of drug resistance by pathogens, and emergence of new diseases.

The global veterinary vaccines market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on technology, animal, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by geography and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global veterinary vaccines market.

Global Veterinary Vaccines Market: Key Segments

In terms of technology, the global veterinary vaccines market has been segmented into inactivated vaccines, conjugate vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and other vaccines. In terms of animal, the global veterinary vaccines market has been classified into companion animal vaccines and livestock animal vaccines. The technology segment has been analyzed based on different types of vaccines uses to treat and prevent different animal diseases in various regions. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Veterinary Vaccines Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global veterinary vaccines market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also provides the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, devices portfolios, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the global veterinary vaccines market include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG (Bayer Animal Health), Ceva Santé Animale, Virbac, Biovac, Neogen Corporation, and ImmuCell Corporation.

