Global Trauma Devices Market 2021 – DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical Group N.V.

Market Research Port published a new study on the Trauma Devices Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Trauma Devices Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical Group N.V., Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Integra LifeSciences, Bioretec Ltd., Acumed, LLC, Cardinal Health Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global Trauma Devices Market is valued approximately USD 7.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Trauma devices are one of the parts of clinical procedures which is used for the treatment of trauma reliant on the severity of injury. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, trauma is characterized as a wound or injury to a living body affected by the application of external force or violence. To cure this disorder, trauma devices are used especially in long bones for cases, such as fractures. The other applications of the trauma devices include upper extremities and lower extremities such as knee, joint, leg, spine, and others. Increasing incidence rate of osteoporosis, rising cases of road accidents and fatalities, and technological developments such as use of orthobiologic products and biodegradable materials are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to Switzerland based, International Osteoporosis Foundation report 2017, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures annually. Globally, 1 in 3 women by the age 50 and 1 in 5 men by the age of 50 is expected to experience osteoporotic fractures in their lifetime. Also, more than 1.6 million hip fractures occur worldwide every year and it is expected to grow more than 4.5 million by 2050. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for trauma devices for tracking drugs to avoid product recalls, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. Further, the widespread of COVID-19 across the globe, several manufactures of trauma devices are finding it challenging to source important raw materials and electronic components. Thus, it is adversely influencing the profitability of manufacturers and put upward pressure on them concerning the prices of devices in the short term, thereby limiting the market growth in the upcoming years. However, side effects associated with international fixation devices is another factor expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Trauma Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing rate of accidental injuries, along with the presence of significant number of trauma centers established by governments in handling emergency situations in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to increasing rate of road fatalities and growing elderly population in the countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions

Integra LifeSciences

Bioretec Ltd.

Acumed, LLC

Cardinal Health

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Internal Fixators

External Fixators

By Surgical Site:

Upper Extremities

Lower Extremities

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Trauma Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Trauma Devices Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Trauma Devices Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Trauma Devices market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Trauma Devices Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Trauma Devices Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Trauma Devices market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

