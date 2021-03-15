Global Tourism Market 2021 – Aban Offshore Ltd., Accor S.A, Crown Holiday Ltd., Balkan Holidays Ltd., The Fred Harvey Company

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Tourism Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Tourism Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Global Tourism Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2019-2026. The travel made for Pleasure or Business is considered under Tourism. Over time the industry has grown rapidly and has also covered several other industries in it namely, transportation, accomodation and others. The rise in per capita income in most of the countries drive the market towards growth. Also, with the change in life-style traveling is being adopted as an important activity to be done which supports the market growth. Further, the rising trend to travel places among the youth further fuels the market growth. Moreover, the growing ease of travel with number of international travel departures aids growth of the market for Tourism. As per the World Travel & Tourism Council, the tourism industry contributed USD 8.9 trillion to the global GDP in 2019 accounting for 10.3% of the global GDP. Also, it accounted for USD 1.7 trillion visitor exports of which 28.3% were global services exports. Further, promotions from various travel organizations such as World Tourism and rising investments to safeguard, maintain, and establish tourist places further boosts the market growth. As per the WTTC, in 2019 the global tourism sector witnessed a USD 948 billion capital Investments. Although, the spread of the COVID-19 has brought a large-scale disruption in the tourism market. As with the surging pandemic travel restrictions have been imposed by governments since January 2020 across the globe to stop the spread of the disease. This has closed majority of the tourist places across the globe. As per the report by the World Tourism Organization, 96% of all worldwide destinations have introduced travel restrictions in response to the pandemic as of as of 6 April, 2020. Of these around 90 destinations are completely or partially closed for tourists. Furthermore, the organization also has introduced the social campaign #TravelTomorrow to encourage tourist to stay at home during the crisis and postpone their Travel plans. With the shutdown of the tourist places, millions of jobs are under threat as with the tourism on ban the accommodation and travel sectors are also experiencing steep decline which further negatively impacts the market growth. However, factors such as natural calamities, political unrests impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Tourism market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large number of tourist places across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, changing lifestyle and growing accommodation and travel industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tourism market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

International

Domestic

By Purpose:

Adventure

Business

Medical

Religious

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Tourism Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Tourism Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Tourism market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Tourism Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Tourism Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Tourism market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

