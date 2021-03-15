Global Telehealth Market 2026 : Analyse the Recent Developments, Key Industry Solutions, Investments and Business Strategies of – Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner (US)

“

Competitive Research Report on Global Telehealth Market with In-Depth focus on Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Market Trends & Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Market Growth Status, Market Investments, Developments, Industry Size, Shares, Key Industry Applications and Worldwide Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Telehealth market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market such as the Telehealth market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global Telehealth market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Telehealth market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The Telehealth market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

Ask for Discount on this Research Report @ https://marketresearchport.com/discount/9642

The global Telehealth market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Telehealth market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner Corporation (US) and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Telehealth market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Telehealth Market is valued approximately at USD 21.73 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Telehealthdelivers health related information and services through telecommunication technologies. It integrates various technologies which allows the delivery of healthcare facilities through virtual medical and health services. These services aid in the long-distance communication between patient and healthcare specialist and supports easy diagnosis, consultation, treatment and more. Factors such as growing population increases the demand for healthcare services alone with shortage of physicians drive the market growth. Further, rapid digitalization in the healthcare sector supports the market growth. Moreover, rising government initiatives and increasing consumer awareness fuel the market growth. Also, with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and other conditions the demand for TelehealthServices increases. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has provided significant growth to the Telehealth market. As amidst the crisis the people are advised for self-isolation, physical diagnosis, and physical contact with the doctors puts both patients and doctors at risk of contracting the virus. This has created a potential market for telehealth services during the crisis as these allows diagnosis and treatments of patients without any physical contact. Moreover, the COVID-19 virus has brought a tremendous increase in the number of patients while the number of doctors remain the same. Telehealthfacilities offers easy management and time saving for doctors which helps them diagnose and treat a greater number of patients. Hence rising advantages coupled with government initiatives to implement telehealth services drives the market during and post Pandemic. As in April 2020, the governor of Maryland signed 2 new telehealth bills into law. These bills expand the kind of services doctors can provide thorguh digital means like video chat and email. While, in March 2020, The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights issued frequently asked questions (‘FAQs’) on telehealth remote communications following its Notification of Enforcement Discretion (‘the Notification’) during the COVID-19 (‘Coronavirus’) public health emergency. These government support backs the growth of the telehealth market during the forecast period. Additionally, in March 2020, Harrow Health, Inc. and ImprimisRx, two major healthcare companies, announced their exclusive agreement with Doxy.me, a full-service telemedicine solution. The ImprimisRx customers will have free access to the entire suite of Doxy.me award-winning telemedicine services. However, regional laws and standards impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Telehealth market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and presence of major market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising digitization and increasing penetration of connected devices coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Telehealth market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Medtronic (Ireland)

GE Healthcare (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Teladoc Health Inc. (US)

American Well (US)

AMC Health (US)

MDLive (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software & Services

Hardware

By Application:

Teleradiology

Tele-stroke

Tele-ICU

Tele-consultation

Tele-psychiatry

Tele-dermatology

Other Applications

By End-User:

Provider

Payer

Patient

By Delivery Mode:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Telehealth Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Telehealth market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Telehealth market.

Explore Complete Report with TOC & List of Figures @ https://marketresearchport.com/reports/global-telehealth-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-component-software-services-hardware-by-applicat/9642

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which market parameters are responsible for the significant and rapid growth of the Telehealth market?

Which key players are dominating the Telehealth market across the world?

Which product and application segments will be at the top in 2021?

What will be the market size of the global Telehealth industry in 2021?

Which global and regional markets will be at the top in the upcoming years?

Which product and application segments will have a long term and significant growth in 2021?

What are the emerging opportunities, developments and challenges in the Telehealth market?

Which market trends are taking over the growth of the global market?

What business strategies are adopted by the key industry players in the Telehealth market?

After post COVID-19 situation, what is the scenario in the Telehealth market?

Key Chapters From The TOC :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Telehealth Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Telehealth Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Telehealth Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Telehealth Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Telehealth Market, by Delivery Mode, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Telehealth Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Telehealth Market Dynamics

3.1.Telehealth Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Telehealth Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Telehealth Market, by Component

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Telehealth Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Telehealth Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.Telehealth Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Software & Services

5.4.2.Hardware

Chapter 6.Global Telehealth Market, by Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Telehealth Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Telehealth Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4.Telehealth Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Teleradiology

6.4.2.Tele-stroke

6.4.3.Tele-ICU

6.4.4.Tele-consultation

6.4.5.Tele-psychiatry

6.4.6.Tele-dermatology

6.4.7.Other Applications

Chapter 7.Global Telehealth Market, by End-User

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Telehealth Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Telehealth Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4.Telehealth Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Provider

7.4.2.Payer

7.4.3.Patient

Chapter 8.Global Telehealth Market, by Delivery Mode

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Telehealth Market by Delivery Mode, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Telehealth Market Estimates & Forecasts by Delivery Mode 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4.Telehealth Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. On-Premise

8.4.2.Cloud

Chapter 9.Global Telehealth Market, Regional Analysis

9.1.Telehealth Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2.North America Telehealth Market

9.2.1.U.S. Telehealth Market

9.2.1.1. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4. Delivery Mode breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2.Canada Telehealth Market

9.3.Europe Telehealth Market Snapshot

9.3.1.U.K. Telehealth Market

9.3.2.Germany Telehealth Market

9.3.3.Rest of Europe Telehealth Market

9.4.Asia-Pacific Telehealth Market Snapshot

9.4.1.China Telehealth Market

9.4.2.India Telehealth Market

9.4.3.Japan Telehealth Market

9.4.4.Rest of Asia Pacific Telehealth Market

9.5.Latin America Telehealth Market Snapshot

9.5.1.Brazil Telehealth Market

9.5.2.Mexico Telehealth Market

9.6.Rest of The World Telehealth Market

Chapter 10.Competitive Intelligence

10.1.Top Market Strategies

10.2.Company Profiles

10.2.1. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

10.2.1.1.Key Information

10.2.1.2.Overview

10.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4.Product Summary

10.2.1.5.Recent Developments

10.2.2. Medtronic (Ireland)

10.2.3.GE Healthcare (US)

10.2.4.Cerner Corporation (US)

10.2.5.Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

10.2.6.Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

10.2.7.Teladoc Health Inc. (US)

10.2.8.American Well (US)

10.2.9.AMC Health (US)

10.2.10.MDLive (US)

Chapter 11.Research Process

11.1.Research Process

11.1.1.Data Mining

11.1.2.Analysis

11.1.3.Market Estimation

11.1.4.Validation

11.1.5.Publishing

11.2.Research Attributes

11.3.Research Assumption

Send An Enquiry To Request Customization on the Report @ https://marketresearchport.com/enquiry-before-buying/9642

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report reseller company in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website:https://marketresearchport.com/