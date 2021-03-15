Global Solar Energy Panel Market 2021 – Trina Solar Limited, Canadian Solar Inc., Jinko Solar Holding Co., Ltd., JA Solar Holdings Co.
“
Market Research Port published a new study on the Solar Energy Panel Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.
Global Solar Energy Panel Market Research Report 2021-2027:
Global Solar Energy Panel Market is valued approximately USD XXX Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A solar panel is described as silicon based layered semiconductors module which is designed to produce electricity from source of sun light. Its photovoltaic effect helps in creating the flow of electrons inside the module that is maximized by the increased hours of exposure to sunlight. The solar panel is environment friendly and helps in reducing carbon emission. It also offers commendable advantages such as reducing the amount of electricity coming from fossil fuels by providing renewable source of energy directly coming from sun and generating heating & electricity in the both commercial and residential areas. Due to such advantages of solar panels, government across the globe are offering various initiatives and tax rebates to people for installing solar panels which is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: In India 2010, Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission to reduce the cost of solar power generation and install 20,000MW of grid-connected solar power via Long-term policy, Large-scale deployment goals, Research and Development and Domestic production of raw materials. Similarly, presence of Canadian Solar Energy Program in Canada initiating homeowners to install solar panels to their roofs in order to save electricity and to reduce their power bills and make it easier. Thus, such initiatives taken by government across the globe rising demand of solar panel across the globe. In addition, rising environment awareness among people and larger demand for solar energy from commercial and residential sectors is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years.
The regional analysis of global Solar Energy Panel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of favorable government initiatives in the region regarding solar energy and installation of solar panels. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as growing awareness of solar energy, favorable government initiatives in installation of solar panels and rapid demand of solar panels from commercial sector in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Solar Energy Panel market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Trina Solar Limited
Canadian Solar Inc.
Jinko Solar Holding Co., Ltd.
JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.
Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd.
ABROS green GmbH
Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd
SunPower Corporation
Abengoa Solar
eSolar, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Photovoltaic Cells
Concentrated Solar Power System
By Module Type:
Crystalline
Tine Film
Parabolic Troughs
Linear Fresnel Reflector
Others
By Application:
Residential
Commercial
Utilities
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Solar Energy Panel Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:
Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Solar Energy Panel Market.
Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Solar Energy Panel Market.
Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Solar Energy Panel market share 2020.
Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Solar Energy Panel Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.
Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.
Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.
Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.
Chapter 12: to show Solar Energy Panel Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.
Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Solar Energy Panel market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.
