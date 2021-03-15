Global Slaughtering Equipment Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Marel, Baader Group, Bayle SA, Prime Equipment Group Inc., CTB Inc.

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Slaughtering Equipment Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Slaughtering Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Slaughtering Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 6.99 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.56% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Slaughtering refers to the process where large number of killed in raw with the help of large machines and equipment. When the cattle are old enough, are sent to slaughter and their meat is processed and shipped to stores. The machine and equipment are responsible for some initial cutting, opening the major body cavities to remove the entrails and offal but usually leaving the carcass in one piece. The global burden of COVID-19 is expected to impact adversely towards the growth of slaughtering equipment market due to the economies slowdown in various emerging countries across the globe along with surmise possibility of spread of COVID-19 from eating bats. Therefore, meat and animal-based food is expected to face lesser demand from people to consume over the upcoming period. Whereas, rising demand for processed meat across the globe is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Statista, the demand for processed meat in 2019 was USD 670.5 billion in 2019 and expected to grow USD 998.62 billion in 2022. In Addition, Technological Advancements in the Slaughtering Equipment Industry is expected to fuel a lucrative thrust toward the growth of market over the forthcoming period. However, High Capital Investments & Infrastructural Challenges required for installation of Slaughtering Equipment is the factor hampers the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Slaughtering Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand for processed meat in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as Lenient Trade Policies and Increase in Meat Exports and Technological Advancements in the Slaughtering Equipment Industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Slaughtering Equipment market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Marel

Baader Group

Bayle SA

Prime Equipment Group Inc.

CTB Inc.

Brower Equipment

Jarvis Equipment (P) Ltd. (JEPL)

Industries Riopel Inc.

Asena

Dhopeshwar Engineering Private Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Stunning

Killing

Cut Up

Deboning & Skinning

Evisceration

Others

By Automation:

Fully Automated Line

Semi-Automated Line

By Livestock:

Poultry

Swine

Bovine

Seafood

Other Livestock

By Process type:

Line Slaughter

Batch Slaughter

Small-Sized Slaughter

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Slaughtering Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Slaughtering Equipment Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Slaughtering Equipment Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Slaughtering Equipment market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Slaughtering Equipment Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Slaughtering Equipment Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Slaughtering Equipment market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

