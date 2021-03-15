Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market Size Forecast 2020-2028 Made Available by Top Research Firm

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2385.86 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the widespread prevalence of urge incontinence in patients globally, along with the increasing volume of patients suffering from overactive bladder.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Nuvectra Corporation announced that the US FDA had extended their conventional 180-day review period for the pre-market approval of Nuvectra’s “Virtis Sacral Neuromodulation (SNM)” system. Although, no additional requirement of information has been suggested by the US FDA, neither have they suggested any deficiencies in the system. Nuvectra is hoping to clarify any additional requests of the US FDA for the timely conclusion of their pre-market approval review

In March 2018, LABORIE announced that they had acquired Cogentix Medical, Inc. for USD 214 million, with the company focusing on specialized innovative therapies for urology field of medical sciences. This acquisition will help in the expansion of current products and technological availability with LABORIE for urology field, especially for overactive bladder and stress urinary incontinence therapies. This acquisition will help the company in providing customers with clinically-effective therapeutic solutions

Market Definition: Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market

Sacral nerve stimulation, also known as sacral neuromodulation is a type of electrical nerve stimulation therapy involving implantation of certain stimulators on patients or implanted inside the patient’s body for the treatment of urinary incontinence, fecal incontinence, urge incontinence, chronic anal fissure and others. It provides an effective alternative treatment for the chronic anal fissures in patients who are quite reluctant for invasive surgical interventions.

Market Drivers

Rising incidences of patients suffering from the applicable disorders/conditions of sacral nerve stimulation acts a driver for this market

Growing levels of favorable reimbursement scenarios for sacral nerve stimulation is expected to fuel the market growth

Increasing population relating to geriatric group is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of R&D investments undertaken by various manufacturers and authorities for sacral nerve stimulation is expected to boost the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market

By Product

Implantable SNS Devices

External SNS Devices

By Type

Electrical Muscle Stimulation

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

By Application

Urinary & Fecal Incontinence

Urge Incontinence

Chronic Anal Fissure

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Competitive Analysis:

Global sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) market are Medtronic; LABORIE; Stimwave LLC; SunMed; Vygon SA; Medline Industries, Inc.; NeuroMetrix, Inc.; SPR Therapeutics; NeuroSigma, Inc.; Abbott; LivaNova PLC; Nuvectra, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc among others.

