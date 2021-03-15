Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 11.35% from 2020-2026

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market witness a valuation of USD 4.6 Billion in 2019, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.35% to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2026. The increasing popularity of smart homes has increased the inclination of consumers towards smart appliances that can combine all functionalities with handheld devices.

Furthermore, shifting habits and busy schedules have caused customers to opt for easier cleaning and mopping methods. The adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners has increased significantly due to the rising tech-savvy population, the preference has increased for products that are technical in operation and helpful in easing the work. The changing lifestyles and busy schedules leave customers hard-pressed to do cleaning and mopping tasks several times. This will drive the market growth for the robotic vacuum cleaner over the forecast period. The concept is also gaining popularity among end-users including real estate, government, and health care facilities, offices, retail outlets, hotels, educational hubs, and airports.

Growth Drivers

Improving lifestyle and tech-savvy population contribute to the market growth

Smart homes and smart devices have improved people’s lives. Smart homes that can combine all of the home’s functionalities with handheld devices and allow users to monitor all household appliances, lighting, and other functions have increased people’s inclination to automation. Besides, evolving lifestyles and busy schedules leave consumers hard-pressed to perform cleaning and mopping tasks for time. This schedule will drive the adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners further. The changing lifestyles and tech-savvy population would contribute during the forecast period to the growth of the global automated vacuum cleaner market.

The increasing number of the working population and rising income drives the market growth

Increased numbers of the working population, awareness of indoor pollution, and increased demand for revolutionary smart electrical appliances worldwide have augmented market growth. The escalating level of incomes and a consequent increase in purchasing power have a positive impact on robotic vacuum cleaners’ sales across the globe. Due to hectic working schedules, the customers’ preference is rising for smart and innovative electrical appliances.

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market: Recent Developments

In May 2019, iRobotics launched its most advanced robot vacuum and mop with a clean base automatic dirt disposal.

In July 2018, iLife launched A7, a pro-robot vacuum cleaner with senses that can perform high-efficiency cleaning and handle complex tasks.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Floor vacuum cleaner

Window vacuum cleaner

Pool vacuum cleaner

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Application

Household

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, coupled with their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market based on the Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and region.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and detail the market leaders’ competitive landscape.

