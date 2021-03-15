Global Radiology Services Market Growth Factors and Applications by 2026 with Top Key Players: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sonic Healthcare, Medica Reporting Ltd., ONRAD, Inc., UNILABS

Global radiology services market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Siemens, 4ways Limited, MEDNAX, Inc., Everlight Radiology, RadNet, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sonic Healthcare, Medica Reporting Ltd., ONRAD, Inc., UNILABS, Radiology Reports online, Teleradiology Solutions., InHealth Group, Concordmedical, Alliance HealthCare Services, Spectrum Health, Premier Radiology, Global Diagnostics, Envision Radiology, RamSoft, Inc., GE healthcare and among others.

Segmentation: Global Radiology Services Market

Global radiology services market is segmented into six notable segments which are basis of type, procedure, patient age, radiation type, application, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into product and services In 2019, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.(Netherlands) launched cloud-based radiology, teleradiology services. The major focus of this launch is to expand radiology solutions and to reduce shortage of radiologists as it is allow radiologists to do CT, MR, and X-ray without demanding them to be in the same location as the patient.

On the basis of procedure, the market is segmented digital and conventional In March 2019, Siemens Healthineers launched RTIS icono biplane angiography system at the 2019 European Congress of Radiology Austria. The major focus of this launch is to improve improve 2D and 3D imaging and radiation as it can be switch into 2D and volumetric modes.

On the basis of patient age, the market is segmented into pediatric and adults

On the basis of radiation type, the market is segmented into diagnostics and interventional radiology

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into dental, musculoskeletal, pelvic and abdominal, gynecology, cardiology, urology, neurology, oncology and others In July 2017, Unilabs acquired Base Holding SGPS (Portugal). This acquisition is aiming towards market penetration in Portugal. As Base Holding is leading diagnostics in Portugal in clinical analysis, radiology and cardiology by owning 14 laboratories, 44 Radiology units and 7 Cardiology units.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory centers, diagnostic centers, clinics. In January 2017, MEDNAX, Inc. acquired Radiology Alliance PC, (US). The major focus of this acquisition is to expand business in radiology as Radiology Alliance PC is one of largest radiology group in Tennessee. The partnership will allow radiology alliance to maintain the strong relationship with their hospital partners. It will also provide the IT platform and remote technology for their expansion.



Drivers: Global Radiology Services Market

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Recent technological developments in tele radiology

Restraints:

High cost of radiology devices

High risk of radiation causing diseases

Opportunity:

Use of blockchain in diagnostic imaging

Challenge:

Lack of skilled professionals:

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Radiology Services Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Radiology Services Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Radiology Services Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Latin America radiology services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 12,395.62 million by 2027 from USD 5,115.80 million in 2019. Increasing cases of diseases such as cardiovascular, cancer and many others are the major factors for the market growth.

Recent Developments:

In March 2019, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V has acquired Direct Radiology (U.S.). The major advantage of this acquisition is company has entered in radiology services as Direct Radiology is tele radiology platform. With this acquisition company has 60​​​​​​​ full time radiology’s.

In March 2019, Siemens Healthineers received FDA Approval for Mobilett Elara Max mobile X-ray system. It offers complete information technology (IT) security and secures the system. Major advantage of this approval is to provide cyber security threats and efficiency as its data can be excess from anywhere.

In February 2019, RadNet. Acquired Kern Radiology Medical Group, Inc. (U.S.) Imaging operations. The main focus of this is to expand their business in radiology as radiology medical group owes five imaging centers in bakersfield, California.

