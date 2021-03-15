Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Latest Trends, Demand and Key Analysis By Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc
Global psychedelic drugs market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026
Global psychedelic drugs market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of depression worldwide and increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities to the company to expedite the development process are the key factors for market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global psychedelic drugs market are COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, ALLERGAN, H. Lundbeck A/S among others.
Product approvals along with establishing specialized research centers:
- In September 2019, The Johns Hopkins University announced the launch of “Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research”, with the center responsible for testing the efficacy and effectiveness of using psychedelic compounds of different variants for the treatment of mental health problems. The center is the first established throughout the United States and was funded through approximately USD 17 million in donations. The center will also provide information and knowledge for students training them in the field of psychedelic science.
- In March 2019, U.S. FDA announced that they had approved “Spravato (esketamine)” nasal spray in combination with oral antidepressant helping rectify depression in adults that have not been treated with other therapeutic methods. Although, the nasal spray would be available through restricted distribution system while being under a “Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)”. The drug developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc is the first U.S. FDA approval of esketamine for any indication.
Market Drivers
- Increase in the prevalence of depression worldwide can act as a driver for the growth of this market
- Treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency can also boost the market growth
- Changing life style and requirement for enhanced and better life quality is propelling the market growth
- Increase special designation from the regulatory authority can drive the market growth
Market Restraints
- Hefty and stringent regulation imposed by the government to commercialize psychedelic drugs are hindering the market growth
- High preference of non-therapeutics therapies over pharmacological therapies can also hinder the market growth
- Poor efficacy and safety profile of existing intervention also restricts the growth of the market
Psychedelic drugs market is growing due to increase in prevalence of depression worldwide, increase special designation from the regulatory authority; the effects of these factors are mentioned below:
- Increase in prevalence of depression worldwide: Psychedelic drugs are used for the treatment of different variants of depression and other clinical indications, although the major focus is on the treatment of depression and other different types of mental disorders. This is due to their capability of invoking consciousness changes by altering the visual and auditory functioning of the consumers. Therefore, the growing volume of depression in patients is directly affecting the market’s potential for growth.
- Increase special designation from the regulatory authority: Another important factor behind the market’s high growth potential is the different regional authorities providing specialized designation to these drug categories helping streamline the approval process by providing the specific requirements required from the drug for its approval in a timelier manner.
Segmentation: Global Psychedelic Drugs Market
By Application
- Major Depressive Disorder
- Resistant depression
- Panic disorder
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Opiate Addiction
- Others
By Drugs
- Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)
- 3,4-MethylEnedioxyMethamphetamine (Ecstasy)
- Phencyclidine
- Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)
- Ketamine
- Ayahuasca
- Salvia
- Psilocybin
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
- Inhalation
By Distribution Channel
- Direct Retailers
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
