Global Propylene Glycol Market Sales, Size and Forecast [PDF] 2021-2027 ADM, BASF, DOW

The Global Propylene Glycol Market Report gives a detailed analysis of the Financial Performance, Industry Analysis and Forecast Predictions Provided Till 2027. The Propylene Glycol Market report also includes valuable information pertaining to the growth of the industry, market dynamics, profit margin, market share assessment, gross revenue and market estimations for the business vertical for the years 2021 to 2027. The Propylene Glycol Market study also traces the competitive scenario in the global market to highlight the leading players in the industry that control a sizable portion of the total market share, along with their product portfolio and prevalent expansion strategies.

The Propylene Glycol Market is valued at USD xx million units in 2019 and is expected to reach around USD xx million units by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of around xx% between 2019 and 2027. The report consists of trends that are anticipated to impact the expansion of the Propylene Glycol Market during the forecast period between 2021 and 2027.

Major Market Players indulged in this report are:

ADM

BASF

DOW

Bio-Chem Technology

Lyondellbasell

Huntsman

SKC

Shell

Temix International

Ineos Oxide

AGC

Adeka

Manali Petrochemicals

Qingdao Shida Chemical

Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial

Dongying Hi-Tech Spring Chemical Industrial

Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology

Chaoyang Chemicals

Oleon

Golden Dyechem

Haike Chemical

Helm

Oxyde Belgium

Arrow Chemical

TRI Chemicals

Propylene Glycol Market 2021 segments by product types:

Petroleum Propylene Glycol

Bio-Based Propylene Glycol

The Application of the World Propylene Glycol Market 2021-2027 as follows:

Transportation

Building & Construction

Propylene Glycol Market Regional Segmentation

• Propylene Glycol North America Market(the United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• Propylene Glycol Europe Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

• Propylene Glycol South America Market(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

