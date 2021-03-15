Global Primary Magnesium Market 2021 – US Magnesium, Magnesium Elektron, Rima Group, Ding He Mining Holdings Limited, Dead Sea Magnesium

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Primary Magnesium Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Primary Magnesium Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies US Magnesium, Magnesium Elektron, Rima Group, Ding He Mining Holdings Limited, Dead Sea Magnesium, Regal, Taiyuan Yiwei, Jingfu Coal Chemical, Yinguang Group, Nanjing Yunhai Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Primary Magnesium Market is valued approximately USD XXX Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Magnesium is a chemical element with the symbol Mg and atomic number 12. It is a sparking gray solid that holds a close physical resemblance to the other five elements of second column of the periodic table which is alkaline earth metals. The metals present group 2 of periodic tables which have electronic configuration in the outer electron shell and a similar crystal structure. The global outbreak of COVID-19 impacts in shut down of various end-use sectors and lockdown of economies which adversely affect to the growth of primary magnesium market. Whereas, rising demand of primary magnesium in various end-uses such as aluminum alloying, casting, nodular Iron, chemical uses, desulfurization of steel and metal reduction is stimulation the production of primary magnesium. For instance: as per Statista, Chemical resources, the global production of primary magnesium was stood at 1050 thousand metric tons in 2017, which is grown to 1100 thousand metric tons till 2019. Thus, rising production of primary magnesium along with commendable application of it in various end-uses is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. However, unavailability of any standard regulation regarding primary magnesium is the factors hindering the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Primary Magnesium market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth of primary magnesium in the end-use industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid growth in mining activities in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Primary Magnesium market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

US Magnesium

Magnesium Elektron

Rima Group

Ding He Mining Holdings Limited

Dead Sea Magnesium

Regal

Taiyuan Yiwei

Jingfu Coal Chemical

Yinguang Group

Nanjing Yunhai

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and End User offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End User:

Aluminum Alloying

Casting

Nodular Iron

Chemical uses

Desulfurization of Steel

Metal Reduction

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Primary Magnesium Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Primary Magnesium Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Primary Magnesium Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Primary Magnesium market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Primary Magnesium Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Primary Magnesium Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Primary Magnesium market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

