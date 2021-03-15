Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – AGV (Subsidiary of Dainese), SHOEI Co. Ltd, SCHUBERTH GmbH, Arai Helmet Ltd, HJC Helmets

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies AGV (Subsidiary of Dainese), SHOEI Co. Ltd, SCHUBERTH GmbH, Arai Helmet Ltd, HJC Helmets, Shark Helmets, LAZER Helmets, Bell Helmets, Nolan Helmets, OGK Kabuto Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market is valued approximately at USD 935 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2020-2026. A motorcycle helmets is a type of helmet which is primarily used to protect riders from head injuries and provide face protection in a case of accident. Premium motorcycle helmets are also available in the market, which is produced through superior-quality materials, such as carbon fiber, synthetic fibers, and fiberglass that offer high tensile strength and greater security. In contrast to budget helmets, they are supplied with various advanced features options, such as bluetooth connectivity and global positioning system (GPS), which allow the rider to take calls and get navigation response while riding. Further, these helmets are also lightweight, compact sized, equipped with removable, washable and replaceable interior paddings that dissipate sweat faster than usually used alternatives. Increase in the sales of premium motorcycles, implementation of government regulations mandating the use of motorcycle helmets, and the technological developments in these helmets, such as Bluetooth and hands-free options are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the total sale of premium motorcycle is around 8,264 units in 2019, an increase of nearly 130% from 2018 which holds almost 3,585 units of premium motorcycles. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of premium motorcycle helmet around the world. With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, several countries have been ruining worldwide, and cause severe challenges to every single sector, including automotive component industries. Therefore, manufacturers of motorcycle helmets also have to face challenges, such as supply fluctuations of its raw materials, that results in potentially disruptive effects on production of helmets. Owing to this factor, the market will not be able to grow at significant year in the near future. However, high costs of helmet and lack of awareness among people are rapidly being consider as other limiting factors to the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Premium Motorcycle Helmet market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in motorcycle permits in several European countries, along with increasing sales of premium motorcycle in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the implementation of strict government norms for using motorcycle helmets and rise in adoption of premium motorcycle among people in the countries, especially China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

AGV (Subsidiary of Dainese)

SHOEI Co. Ltd

SCHUBERTH GmbH

Arai Helmet Ltd

HJC Helmets

Shark Helmets

LAZER Helmets

Bell Helmets

Nolan Helmets

OGK Kabuto

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Fiber Glass

Carbon Fiber

Plastics

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By End-User:

Commuters

Racers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Premium Motorcycle Helmet market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Premium Motorcycle Helmet market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

