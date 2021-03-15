Global Physical Therapy Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2028

Physical therapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account grow at a CAGR of 6.15% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising awareness about the importance of physical therapy is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Physical therapy is a treatment method which uses techniques such as massage, exercise and other so they can treat any disease or injury. Some of the common types of the physical therapies include geriatric physical therapies, cardiopulmonary & pulmonary physiotherapy, neurological physiotherapy, and others.

Physical therapy market is segmented of the basis of application, age group, end- user and treatment procedure. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of application, the physical therapy market is divided into orthopedic physical therapy, geriatric physical therapy, neurological physical therapy, cardiopulmonary and pulmonary physical therapy and others.

Based on age group, the physical therapy market is divided into pediatrics, adults and elderly.

The end- user segment of the physical therapy market is divided into hospitals, private practices, outpatient clinics, sports & fitness facility centers and others.

On the basis of treatment procedure, the physical therapy market is segmented into equipment, therapies and products.

The countries covered in the physical therapy market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Key Pointers Covered in the Physical Therapy Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Olean Physical Therapy Professionals

AmeriCare Physical Therapy

Rehab Alternatives PLLC

PIVOT Physical Therapy

SPI ProHealth Limited Hong Kong

Meier & Marsh Physical Therapy

BTL

DJO Global, Inc

Performance Health

Athletico Physical Therapy

Geisinger Health

JAG-ONE PT

