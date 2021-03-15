Global Personal Lubricants Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc, Biofilm, Inc., LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Personal Lubricants Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Personal Lubricants Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Global Personal Lubricants Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Top Companies: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc, Biofilm, Inc., LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd, Mayer Laboratories Inc., Lovehoney Group Ltd, Sliquid, Trigg Laboratories Inc., Uberlube, The Yes Yes Company Ltd.

Global Personal Lubricants Market is valued approximately at USD 890 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Personal Lubricants, also referred as colloquially termed lube, are specialized lubricants which are used during human sexual acts such as masturbation or intercourse to minimize friction. They are usually applied to penis and vagina, anus or other body parts or put into sex toys to comfort penetration. It is applied on skin to absorb and provide temporary relief from vaginal dryness and related pain during intercourse. These lubricants are also effective in pain relieving during sexual intercourse. It is available in liquid and gel form in drug stores or are often purchased via e-commerce apps. Increasing acceptance of Personal Lubricants in female population, rise in demand for organic products, popularity of e-commerce business and increasing initiatives by market players are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019, No Borders Naturals, Inc. had granted exclusive rights for the distribution of SYLK USA products by Toro Management LLC DBA SYLK. The company exclusively deliver SYLK water-based nourishing lubricant that have a natural kiwi vine extract. Similarly, in August 2017, SASMAR, a consumer health company based in France, has introduced a global campaign by delivering free samples of its long-term preparation of Personal Lubricants in the U.S., U.K., and Australia. Such initiatives taken by market players is expected to accelerate the growth of Personal Lubricants market around the world. However, side effects and allergies affected by the usage of Personal Lubricants is one of the major factors likely to impede the growth of global Personal Lubricants market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Personal Lubricants Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing increase in popularity of personal lubrication, along with the product innovation led by manufacturers to meet the soaring customer demand in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period, due to growing acceptance among women and men for enhancing sexual experience.

Major market player included in this report are:

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Church & Dwight Co. Inc

Biofilm, Inc.

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd

Mayer Laboratories Inc.

Lovehoney Group Ltd

Sliquid

Trigg Laboratories Inc.

Uberlube

The Yes Yes Company Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Water-based

Silicone-based

Oil-based

By Distribution Channel:

E-Commerce

Drug Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Personal Lubricants Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

