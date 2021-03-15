Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market 2021 – Zurich Financial Services, Allianz, Aegon Life Insurance Company, FUDE Sino Life, MetLife

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details
Estimation Year 2021
Historical Data 2015 – 2020
Forecast Period 2021 – 2027

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. A personal accident insurance is an annual policy that offers compensation in the occurrence of injuries, death or disability caused exclusively by accidental, violent, external and visible events. Whereas, health insurance is an insurance product that includes medical and surgical expenses of an assured individual. It compensates the expenses incurred caused by illness or injury and pays the care provider of the insured individual promptly. These insurances are different from each other in terms of several factors, such as medical coverage, disability expenses, Sum insured, premium and many more. Even both these policies stabilize each other due to the fact that they provide protection against unforeseen medical emergencies. Rising incidences of road fatalities or injuries, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, etc., and growing number of e-commerce platforms for providing personal accident and health insurances are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in the United States, the total vehicle fatalities related to tire crashes is around 738 in 2017, up from 634 fatal tire-related crashes. Also, according to International Diabetic Federation (IDF), globally, the number of adults with diabetes was about 463 million adults (20-79 years) in 2019, and this estimation is projected to grow to almost 700 million by 2045. This, in turn, is projected to boost the demand for personal accident and health insurance around the world. With the outbreak of COVID-19, there is a sharp increase in demand for health and personal accident insurance policies as the intensity and spread of this pandemic is constantly growing around the world. For this reason, several individuals are demanding personal accident and health insurance policies, as they will reduce the burden of billing thus, the market is poised to grow at significant rate in the forthcoming years. However, shortage of health insurance policies for certain clinics & hospitals is being the major restricting factor to the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Personal Accident and Health Insurance market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to owing to accessibility of multi-value health insurance policies, along with the presence of significant number of insurance vendor in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the rising cases of road accidents, and availability of expensive health facilities in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zurich Financial Services

Allianz

Aegon Life Insurance Company

FUDE Sino Life

MetLife

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

Taiping Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Munich Re Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Personal Accident Insurance

Health Insurance

By Application:

Direct Marketing

Bancassurance

Agencies

E-commerce

Brokers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Personal Accident and Health Insurance market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Personal Accident and Health Insurance market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

