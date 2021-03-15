Global OTC Consumer Health Products Market 2021-28 successful growth with Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxosmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc.
Global OTC consumer health products market is projected to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.75% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global market is anticipated to reach at a valuation of USD 40.7 Billion by the end of forecast period.
Consumer health companies deals with products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health. These consumer healthcare products primarily include the “over-the-counter” (OTC) drugs that are sold without a prescription from registered medical practitioner.
Global OTC Consumer Health Products Market Key players:-
Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Abbott Laboratories
GlaxosmithKline plc
Pfizer Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Ipsen
Sanofi S.A.
Bayer AG
American Health
Boehringer Ingelheim
Novartis
PGT healthcare
Takeda and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
By product type:-
Nutrition
Oral Healthcare
Skin Health
Vitamins & Dietary Supplements
Herbal & Traditional Products
Wound Care
Digestive Remedies
Sleep Aids
Emergency Contraception
Cough Cold & Allergy Remedies
Analgesics
Dermatological
Eye Care
Smoking Cessation Aids
By end user:-
Online Stores
Offline Stores
Departmental Stores
Pharmacy Stores
Others
The Global OTC Consumer Health Products Market in the Americas has been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.
The Global OTC Consumer Health Products Market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
Global OTC Consumer Health Products Market Report Table of Contain (TOC):-
- Global market overview
- Market competition by manufacturers, type and application
- USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of OTC Consumer Health Products Market (volume, value and sales price)
- Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer
- Global OTC Consumer Health Products Market manufacturing cost analysis
- Industrial Chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers
- Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders
- Market effect factors analysis
- Global market forecast 2021-2028
- Conclusion of the Global OTC Consumer Health Products Market
- Appendix
