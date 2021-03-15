BusinessHealthScienceTechnologyWorld

Global OTC Consumer Health Products Market 2021-28 successful growth with Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxosmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc.

Global OTC consumer health products market is projected to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.75% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global market is anticipated to reach at a valuation of USD 40.7 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Consumer health companies deals with products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health. These consumer healthcare products primarily include the “over-the-counter” (OTC) drugs that are sold without a prescription from registered medical practitioner.

Global OTC Consumer Health Products Market Key players:-

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxosmithKline plc

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Ipsen

Sanofi S.A.

Bayer AG

American Health

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novartis

PGT healthcare

Takeda and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

By product type:-

Nutrition

Oral Healthcare

Skin Health

Vitamins & Dietary Supplements

Herbal & Traditional Products

Wound Care

Digestive Remedies

Sleep Aids

Emergency Contraception

Cough Cold & Allergy Remedies

Analgesics

Dermatological

Eye Care

Smoking Cessation Aids

By end user:-

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Departmental Stores

Pharmacy Stores

Others

The Global OTC Consumer Health Products Market in the Americas has been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

The Global OTC Consumer Health Products Market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Global OTC Consumer Health Products Market Report Table of Contain (TOC):-

  1. Global market overview
  2. Market competition by manufacturers, type and application
  3. USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of OTC Consumer Health Products Market (volume, value and sales price)
  4. Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer
  5. Global OTC Consumer Health Products Market manufacturing cost analysis
  6. Industrial Chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers
  7. Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders
  8. Market effect factors analysis
  9. Global market forecast 2021-2028
  10. Conclusion of the Global OTC Consumer Health Products Market
  11. Appendix

