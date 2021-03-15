Global Online Home Decor Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Home24 SE

Market Research Port published a new study on the Online Home Decor Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Online Home Decor Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Lowe’s Companies Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Trendsutra Platform Services Pvt. Ltd., Urban Ladder Home Décor Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global Online Home Decor Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Online Home Decor market includes the availability of home décor goods such as Posters, frames, furniture, vases, wall mirrors, which enhance the visual appeal of the house, Online. The Rising demand for eco-friendly furnishings and multi-functional furniture drives the market towards growth. Further rising demand for premium furniture and availability of multiple options on the Online store fuels the market growth. Also, the rising disposable income coupled with growing popularity of interior designing further boosts the market growth. Moreover, the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic has positively impacted the market growth. As countries moved towards shutdown the population base using Smartphones and others technologies increased and the shutdowns gave people time to redecorate their homes by purchasing home furnishings online. As per the company sources, Wayfair company, an online furniture store, witnessed an increase in sales amidst the pandemic. As in January and February the company witnessed a gross revenue growth of just 20% but by the end of the March the gross revenue growth surged to more than double. This is mainly due the shift towards Work from home culture which has provoked the employees to purchase and set up small office spaces in their home leading to Online Home décor applications. This can be witnessed through the data from Sales Force’s Q1 Shopping Index, which states that home décor and crafting items have posted a 51% digital sales boost in 2020’s first quarter. However, increase in operational costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, rising prevalence of Smartphones coupled with easy availability of Internet further drives the market towards growth.

The regional analysis of global Online Home Decor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high disposable income coupled with rising trend of interior designing in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income along with rising penetration of smart phones and Internet would create lucrative growth prospects for the Online Home Decor market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Chairish Inc.

Coyuchi Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

Home24 SE

Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.

Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Trendsutra Platform Services Pvt. Ltd.

Urban Ladder Home Décor Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Online Home Furniture

Online Home Furnishings

Other Online Home Decorative Products

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Online Home Decor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Online Home Decor Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Online Home Decor Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Online Home Decor market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Online Home Decor Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Online Home Decor Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Online Home Decor market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

