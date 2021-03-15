Global Online Home Decor Market 2026 : Analyse the Recent Developments, Key Industry Solutions, Trends and Business Strategies of – Bed Bath & Beyond, Chairish, Coyuchi, Herman Miller

“

Competitive Research Report on Global Online Home Decor Market with In-Depth focus on Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Market Trends & Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Market Growth Status, Market Investments, Developments, Industry Size, Shares, Key Industry Applications and Worldwide Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Online Home Decor market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market such as the Online Home Decor market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global Online Home Decor market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Online Home Decor market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The Online Home Decor market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global Online Home Decor market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Online Home Decor market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., Herman Miller Inc. and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Online Home Decor market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Online Home Decor Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Online Home Decor market includes the availability of home décor goods such as Posters, frames, furniture, vases, wall mirrors, which enhance the visual appeal of the house, Online. The Rising demand for eco-friendly furnishings and multi-functional furniture drives the market towards growth. Further rising demand for premium furniture and availability of multiple options on the Online store fuels the market growth. Also, the rising disposable income coupled with growing popularity of interior designing further boosts the market growth. Moreover, the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic has positively impacted the market growth. As countries moved towards shutdown the population base using Smartphones and others technologies increased and the shutdowns gave people time to redecorate their homes by purchasing home furnishings online. As per the company sources, Wayfair company, an online furniture store, witnessed an increase in sales amidst the pandemic. As in January and February the company witnessed a gross revenue growth of just 20% but by the end of the March the gross revenue growth surged to more than double. This is mainly due the shift towards Work from home culture which has provoked the employees to purchase and set up small office spaces in their home leading to Online Home décor applications. This can be witnessed through the data from Sales Force’s Q1 Shopping Index, which states that home décor and crafting items have posted a 51% digital sales boost in 2020’s first quarter. However, increase in operational costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, rising prevalence of Smartphones coupled with easy availability of Internet further drives the market towards growth.

The regional analysis of global Online Home Decor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high disposable income coupled with rising trend of interior designing in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income along with rising penetration of smart phones and Internet would create lucrative growth prospects for the Online Home Decor market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Chairish Inc.

Coyuchi Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

Home24 SE

Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.

Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Trendsutra Platform Services Pvt. Ltd.

Urban Ladder Home Décor Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Online Home Furniture

Online Home Furnishings

Other Online Home Decorative Products

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Online Home Decor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Online Home Decor market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Online Home Decor market.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which market parameters are responsible for the significant and rapid growth of the Online Home Decor market?

Which key players are dominating the Online Home Decor market across the world?

Which product and application segments will be at the top in 2021?

What will be the market size of the global Online Home Decor industry in 2021?

Which global and regional markets will be at the top in the upcoming years?

Which product and application segments will have a long term and significant growth in 2021?

What are the emerging opportunities, developments and challenges in the Online Home Decor market?

Which market trends are taking over the growth of the global market?

What business strategies are adopted by the key industry players in the Online Home Decor market?

After post COVID-19 situation, what is the scenario in the Online Home Decor market?

Key Chapters From The TOC :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Online Home Decor Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Online Home Decor Market, by Product, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Online Home Decor Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Online Home Decor Market Dynamics

3.1.Online Home Decor Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Online Home Decor Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Online Home Decor Market, by Product

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Online Home Decor Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Online Home Decor Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.Online Home Decor Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Online Home Furniture

5.4.2.Online Home Furnishings

5.4.3.Other Online Home Decorative Products

Chapter 6.Global Online Home Decor Market, Regional Analysis

6.1.Online Home Decor Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2.North America Online Home Decor Market

6.2.1.U.S. Online Home Decor Market

6.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

6.2.2.Canada Online Home Decor Market

6.3.Europe Online Home Decor Market Snapshot

6.3.1.U.K. Online Home Decor Market

6.3.2.Germany Online Home Decor Market

6.3.3.Rest of Europe Online Home Decor Market

6.4.Asia-Pacific Online Home Decor Market Snapshot

6.4.1.China Online Home Decor Market

6.4.2.India Online Home Decor Market

6.4.3.Japan Online Home Decor Market

6.4.4.Rest of Asia Pacific Online Home Decor Market

6.5.Latin America Online Home Decor Market Snapshot

6.5.1.Brazil Online Home Decor Market

6.5.2.Mexico Online Home Decor Market

6.6.Rest of The World Online Home Decor Market

Chapter 7.Competitive Intelligence

7.1.Top Market Strategies

7.2.Company Profiles

7.2.1. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

7.2.1.1.Key Information

7.2.1.2.Overview

7.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

7.2.1.4.Product Summary

7.2.1.5.Recent Developments

7.2.2. Chairish Inc.

7.2.3.Coyuchi Inc.

7.2.4.Herman Miller Inc.

7.2.5.Home24 SE

7.2.6.Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

7.2.7.Lowe’s Companies Inc.

7.2.8.Pier 1 Imports Inc.

7.2.9.Trendsutra Platform Services Pvt. Ltd.

7.2.10.Urban Ladder Home Décor Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Chapter 8.Research Process

8.1.Research Process

8.1.1.Data Mining

8.1.2.Analysis

8.1.3.Market Estimation

8.1.4.Validation

8.1.5.Publishing

8.2.Research Attributes

8.3.Research Assumption

