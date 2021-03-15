Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market 2026 : Analyse the Key Industry Applications and Business Strategies of – Abbott Laboratories, Roche Molecular Systems, GenMark Diagnostics, Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech

“

Competitive Research Report on Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market with In-Depth focus on Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Market Trends & Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Market Growth Status, Market Investments, Developments, Industry Size, Shares, Key Industry Applications and Worldwide Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Nucleic Acid Testing market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market such as the Nucleic Acid Testing market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global Nucleic Acid Testing market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Nucleic Acid Testing market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The Nucleic Acid Testing market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global Nucleic Acid Testing market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Nucleic Acid Testing market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Abbott Laboratories, Roche Molecular Systems, GenMark Diagnostics, Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Nucleic Acid Testing market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Nucleic Acid Testing is a procedure utilized to detect a particular acid sequence and thus is generally used to detect a particular species of organisms usually a virus or bacteria. These are different from other tests as these detect genetic materials rather than antigens and antibodies. Hence allow early diagnosis of a disease. The increasing demand for advanced technology-based kits in various diagnostic aspects such as forensic testing, infectious diseases, paternity testing or HLA typing and Cancer drives the market towards growth. Moreover, surge in the rate of technological development in the healthcare industry with market players developing in-house capabilities to generate high quality products with short turnaround time to meet the research requirements further drives the market growth. Also, increasing demand for technologically advanced methods in sample preparation, amplification, extraction and testing for nucleic acids such as DNA and RNA further fuel the market growth. Additionally, the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic has brought a major boost to the nucleic acid testing market. As the Nucleic acid test kits are being used for the early detection and screening of the novel corona virus. The most important concern of governments of all COVID-19 infected nations is the excruciating need to screen for and lest large number of patients for the possible Corona Virus Infection. This has brought an upsurge in demand for the Nucleic acid testing.

As in April 2020, a drive-thru testing for nucleic acid tests of the corona virus was opened in Haidan district, Beijing, China. The drive thru tests process was completed in only 2 minutes and appointments could be made online. The aim of the establishment was to widen the testing scale in Beijing and detect more asymptomatic COVID-19 infections. Since the launch 448 samples has been collected and almost 100 people are tested each day. In the same month, the public health department of Luohu District in China collected 17,107 samples between 23 to 26th April 2020 for nucleic acid testing from students who were about to graduate this year. Also, the demand for these tests is bound to further increase as the work resumes in all the lockdown nations. As these tests detect the virus at an early stage. For Instance: in April 2020, South China’s Guangdong Province demanded all school staff to undergo nucleic acid tests before they resumed work to lower the risk of infection. Hence further propelling the market growth. This has brought immense pressure on the diagnostics virology entities as the shortage in supply of the kits increases. Another factor driving that would drive the market towards its peak is the time of detection. With the advancing technology the testing timings are being decreased to increase the number of screenings per day. This has propelled market players to develop efficient and fast diagnostic kits. For Instance: as per the Chinese Academy of Sciences the Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology researchers have developed a new nucleic acid test kit for COVID-19 which can confirm cases on an average in 45 minutes.

In addition to the fast result time the test kit is also small in size and easy to carry, making it handy for on-site testing. While, Abbott Inc in March 2020 announced the launch of its Molecular Point of care test kit which can detect a positive case in 5 minutes and a negative case in 13 minutes. The company made available the kits in the first week of April 2002 and ramped up the manufacturing to 50,000 tests per day. Hence providing a concrete path for growth during the forecast period amidst and post COVID-19 pandemic.

The regional analysis of global Nucleic Acid Testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and presence of well-established healthcare market in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as huge number of population and need for early detection of diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nucleic Acid Testing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Molecular Systems

GenMark Diagnostics

Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech

Shanghai Geneodx Biotech

Genomics Biotech (Wuhan)

Zhongshan Daan Gene

Sanaure

Shanghai Bio-Germ

Chengdu Boaojing Bio-Tech

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Strand Displacement Assay (SDA)

Ligase Chain Reaction (LCR)

By End-Users:

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Nucleic Acid Testing market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Nucleic Acid Testing market.

