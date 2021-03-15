Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market 2026 : Analyse the Industry Growth Status and Business Strategies of – Allianz, Amtrust International, Apple, Assurant

“

Competitive Research Report on Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market with In-Depth focus on Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Market Trends & Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Market Growth Status, Market Investments, Developments, Industry Size, Shares, Key Industry Applications and Worldwide Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Mobile Phone Insurance market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market such as the Mobile Phone Insurance market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global Mobile Phone Insurance market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Mobile Phone Insurance market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The Mobile Phone Insurance market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global Mobile Phone Insurance market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Mobile Phone Insurance market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Allianz, Amtrust International, Apple Inc., Assurant Inc. and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Mobile Phone Insurance market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Due to COvid-19 pandemic, there has been seen inefficiencies and gaps with respect to technology, systems, products, and processes in the insurance industry. The insurance industry is facing challenges due to temporary locked down and people asked to stay at home. Mobile insurance is the protection provided to individual’s mobile phone from the financial loss The increase in the smartphone users, rising disposable income and increasing technological advancements are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: Around 66% of individuals were using smartphone in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, globally, as per Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. Furthermore, introduction of innovative products and other strategic alliance by various market player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, as per company’s news release in November 2019, Bajaj Alliance launched Farmitra App, to cater the needs of farmers. This app will provide insurance solutions and information and advisories which will cater day to day needs of farmers. However, provision of direct-to-consumer insurance assistance is the major factor opportunistic the growth of global Mobile Phone Insurance market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Mobile Phone Insurance market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of a large number of mobile phone insurance providers and the rising incidences of crimes committed using smartphones in Canada & the U.S. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market players included in this report are:

Allianz

Amtrust International

Apple Inc.

Assurant Inc.

Brightstar Corp

Geek squad

Gocare Warranty Group

Asurion

AT&T Inc.

Revolut Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Phone Type:

New Phone

Refurbished Phone

By Channel:

Mobile Operator

Device OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Retailers

Other

By Protection Plan:

Physical Damage

Electrical Damage

Virus Protection

Theft Protection

Water Damage

Cracked Screen

By End-User:

Corporate Users

Personal Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Mobile Phone Insurance market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Mobile Phone Insurance market.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which market parameters are responsible for the significant and rapid growth of the Mobile Phone Insurance market?

Which key players are dominating the Mobile Phone Insurance market across the world?

Which product and application segments will be at the top in 2021?

What will be the market size of the global Mobile Phone Insurance industry in 2021?

Which global and regional markets will be at the top in the upcoming years?

Which product and application segments will have a long term and significant growth in 2021?

What are the emerging opportunities, developments and challenges in the Mobile Phone Insurance market?

Which market trends are taking over the growth of the global market?

What business strategies are adopted by the key industry players in the Mobile Phone Insurance market?

After post COVID-19 situation, what is the scenario in the Mobile Phone Insurance market?

Key Chapters From The TOC :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.1.Mobile Phone Insurance Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.2.Mobile Phone Insurance Market, by Phone Type, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.3.Mobile Phone Insurance Market, by Channel, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.4.Mobile Phone Insurance Market, by Protection Plan, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.5.Mobile Phone Insurance Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Dynamics

3.1.Mobile Phone Insurance Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market, by Phone Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market by Phone Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Estimates & Forecasts by Phone Type 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

5.4.Mobile Phone Insurance Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.New Phone

5.4.2.Refurbished Phone

Chapter 6.Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market, by Channel

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market by Channel, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Estimates & Forecasts by Channel 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

6.4.Mobile Phone Insurance Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Mobile Operator

6.4.2.Device OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

6.4.3.Retailers

6.4.4.Other

Chapter 7.Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market, by Protection Plan

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market by Protection Plan, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Estimates & Forecasts by Protection Plan 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

7.4.Mobile Phone Insurance Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1.Physical Damage

7.4.2.Electrical Damage

7.4.3.Virus Protection

7.4.4.Theft Protection

7.4.5.Water Damage

7.4.6.Cracked Screen

Chapter 8.Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market, by End-User

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

8.4.Mobile Phone Insurance Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1.Corporate Users

8.4.2.Personal Users

Chapter 9.Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market, Regional Analysis

9.1.Mobile Phone Insurance Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2.North America Mobile Phone Insurance Market

9.2.1.U.S. Mobile Phone Insurance Market

9.2.1.1. Phone Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2. Channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3. Protection Plan breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2.Canada Mobile Phone Insurance Market

9.3.Europe Mobile Phone Insurance Market Snapshot

9.3.1.U.K. Mobile Phone Insurance Market

9.3.2.Germany Mobile Phone Insurance Market

9.3.3.Rest of Europe Mobile Phone Insurance Market

9.4.Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Insurance Market Snapshot

9.4.1.China Mobile Phone Insurance Market

9.4.2.India Mobile Phone Insurance Market

9.4.3.Japan Mobile Phone Insurance Market

9.4.4.Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile Phone Insurance Market

9.5.Latin America Mobile Phone Insurance Market Snapshot

9.5.1.Brazil Mobile Phone Insurance Market

9.5.2.Mexico Mobile Phone Insurance Market

9.6.Rest of The World Mobile Phone Insurance Market

Chapter 10.Competitive Intelligence

10.1.Top Market Strategies

10.2.Company Profiles

10.2.1. Allianz

10.2.1.1.Key Information

10.2.1.2.Overview

10.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4.Product Summary

10.2.1.5.Recent Developments

10.2.2. Amtrust International

10.2.3.Apple Inc.

10.2.4.Assurant Inc.

10.2.5.Brightstar Corp

10.2.6.Geek squad

10.2.7.Gocare Warranty Group

10.2.8.Asurion

10.2.9.AT&T Inc.

10.2.10.Revolut Ltd.

Chapter 11.Research Process

11.1.Research Process

11.1.1.Data Mining

11.1.2.Analysis

11.1.3.Market Estimation

11.1.4.Validation

11.1.5.Publishing

11.2.Research Attributes

11.3.Research Assumption

