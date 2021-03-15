Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market 2021 – Allianz, Amtrust International, Apple Inc., Assurant Inc., Brightstar Corp
Market Research Port published a new study on the Mobile Phone Insurance Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.
Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Research Report 2021-2027:
Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Due to COvid-19 pandemic, there has been seen inefficiencies and gaps with respect to technology, systems, products, and processes in the insurance industry. The insurance industry is facing challenges due to temporary locked down and people asked to stay at home. Mobile insurance is the protection provided to individual’s mobile phone from the financial loss The increase in the smartphone users, rising disposable income and increasing technological advancements are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: Around 66% of individuals were using smartphone in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, globally, as per Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. Furthermore, introduction of innovative products and other strategic alliance by various market player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, as per company’s news release in November 2019, Bajaj Alliance launched Farmitra App, to cater the needs of farmers. This app will provide insurance solutions and information and advisories which will cater day to day needs of farmers. However, provision of direct-to-consumer insurance assistance is the major factor opportunistic the growth of global Mobile Phone Insurance market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Mobile Phone Insurance market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of a large number of mobile phone insurance providers and the rising incidences of crimes committed using smartphones in Canada & the U.S. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Allianz
Amtrust International
Apple Inc.
Assurant Inc.
Brightstar Corp
Geek squad
Gocare Warranty Group
Asurion
AT&T Inc.
Revolut Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Phone Type:
New Phone
Refurbished Phone
By Channel:
Mobile Operator
Device OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)
Retailers
Other
By Protection Plan:
Physical Damage
Electrical Damage
Virus Protection
Theft Protection
Water Damage
Cracked Screen
By End-User:
Corporate Users
Personal Users
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:
Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Mobile Phone Insurance Market.
Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Mobile Phone Insurance Market.
Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Mobile Phone Insurance market share 2020.
Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.
Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.
Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.
Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.
Chapter 12: to show Mobile Phone Insurance Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.
Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Mobile Phone Insurance market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.
