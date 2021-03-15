Global Medical Tubing Market 2026 : Analyse the Key Industry Applications, Solutions and Business Strategies of – Zeus Industrial Products (US), Saint Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Teleflex (US), Optinova (US)

“

Competitive Research Report on Global Medical Tubing Market with In-Depth focus on Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Market Trends & Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Market Growth Status, Market Investments, Developments, Industry Size, Shares, Key Industry Applications and Worldwide Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Medical Tubing market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market such as the Medical Tubing market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global Medical Tubing market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Medical Tubing market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The Medical Tubing market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global Medical Tubing market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Medical Tubing market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Zeus Industrial Products (US), Saint Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Teleflex (US), Optinova (US) and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Medical Tubing market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Medical Tubing Market is valued approximately at USD 2.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Medical Tubing is the tubing as per the medical standards and requirements made specifically for medical or pharmaceutical related applications such as Ventilators, Oxygen masks. These are polymer-based tubes produced by an extrusion process and are used in drug delivery systems, peristaltic pumps, feeding tubes. Rising number in geriatric population which witness many health issues due to reduced immunity strength need of various treatments that involve the use of medical tubing which drives the market towards growth. Growing awareness among the people related to advancement in medical facilities and government schemes that provide subsidized health care facilities is also a factor responsible for the growth of medical tubing market. Rising demand for medical devices that has medical tubing as a part of the equipment is fostering demand for the tubing namely, drug delivery systems and Ventilators. As with the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic the demand for Ventilators has increased. This increase in demand has brought a surge in ventilator production and procurement across the globe as Ventilator tubing kits are supplied to hospitals as single-use breathing circuits. Thus, boosting the market growth. As per the government of India, the country requires 75 thousand ventilators to battle the Pandemic but only 19 thousand ventilators are available hence the country has placed orders for 60 thousand ventilators. Also, Medtronic Inc. in April 2020 announced to increase its ventilator production though technology partners and government support. The company by the end of April aimed to manufacture more than 400 ventilators a week increasing the production by more than 40%. And over 700 per week by the end of May and targets to produce over 1000 ventilators per week by the end of June. Additionally, new product launches and innovations in the ventilators making them affordable further fuels the market growth. As in April 2020, Philips launched a new emergency use ventilator. The company plans to quickly scale up its manufacturing with a goal of producing 15,000 units per week by the end of April 2020. However, stringent government regulations and high R&D expenditure impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Medical Tubing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing usage in various medical applications and presence of a robust industrial base and large number of established manufacturers of medical tubing in the country. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising population and increasing prevalence of diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Medical Tubing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Zeus Industrial Products (US)

Saint Gobain Performance Plastics (France)

Teleflex (US)

Optinova (US)

Lubrizol Corporation (Vesta) (US)

Nordson Corporation

Raumedic AG

Tekni-Plex

W. L. Gore & Associates

Freudenberg Medical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

PVC

TPE & TPU

Polyolefin

Silicone

By Application:

Drug Delivery

Bulk Disposable Tubing

Catheters & Cannulas

Special Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Medical Tubing market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Medical Tubing market.

Key Chapters From The TOC :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Medical Tubing Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Medical Tubing Market, by Material, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Medical Tubing Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Medical Tubing Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Medical Tubing Market Dynamics

3.1.Medical Tubing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Medical Tubing Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Medical Tubing Market, by Material

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Medical Tubing Market by Material, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Medical Tubing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.Medical Tubing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. PVC

5.4.2.TPE & TPU

5.4.3.Polyolefin

5.4.4.Silicone

Chapter 6.Global Medical Tubing Market, by Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Medical Tubing Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Medical Tubing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4.Medical Tubing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Drug Delivery

6.4.2.Bulk Disposable Tubing

6.4.3.Catheters & Cannulas

6.4.4.Special Applications

Chapter 7.Global Medical Tubing Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Medical Tubing Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Medical Tubing Market

7.2.1.U.S. Medical Tubing Market

7.2.1.1. Material breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2.Canada Medical Tubing Market

7.3.Europe Medical Tubing Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Medical Tubing Market

7.3.2.Germany Medical Tubing Market

7.3.3.Rest of Europe Medical Tubing Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Medical Tubing Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Medical Tubing Market

7.4.2.India Medical Tubing Market

7.4.3.Japan Medical Tubing Market

7.4.4.Rest of Asia Pacific Medical Tubing Market

7.5.Latin America Medical Tubing Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Medical Tubing Market

7.5.2.Mexico Medical Tubing Market

7.6.Rest of The World Medical Tubing Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1. Zeus Industrial Products (US)

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Product Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2. Saint Gobain Performance Plastics (France)

8.2.3.Teleflex (US)

8.2.4.Optinova (US)

8.2.5.Lubrizol Corporation (Vesta) (US)

8.2.6.Nordson Corporation

8.2.7.Raumedic AG

8.2.8.Tekni-Plex

8.2.9.W. L. Gore & Associates

8.2.10.Freudenberg Medical

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

