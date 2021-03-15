Global Medical Tubing Market 2021 – Zeus Industrial Products (US), Saint Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Teleflex (US), Optinova (US), Lubrizol Corporation (Vesta) (US)

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Medical Tubing Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Medical Tubing Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Zeus Industrial Products (US), Saint Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Teleflex (US), Optinova (US), Lubrizol Corporation (Vesta) (US), Nordson Corporation, Raumedic AG, Tekni-Plex, W. L. Gore & Associates, Freudenberg Medical Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Get The Free Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/17602

Global Medical Tubing Market is valued approximately at USD 2.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Medical Tubing is the tubing as per the medical standards and requirements made specifically for medical or pharmaceutical related applications such as Ventilators, Oxygen masks. These are polymer-based tubes produced by an extrusion process and are used in drug delivery systems, peristaltic pumps, feeding tubes. Rising number in geriatric population which witness many health issues due to reduced immunity strength need of various treatments that involve the use of medical tubing which drives the market towards growth. Growing awareness among the people related to advancement in medical facilities and government schemes that provide subsidized health care facilities is also a factor responsible for the growth of medical tubing market. Rising demand for medical devices that has medical tubing as a part of the equipment is fostering demand for the tubing namely, drug delivery systems and Ventilators. As with the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic the demand for Ventilators has increased. This increase in demand has brought a surge in ventilator production and procurement across the globe as Ventilator tubing kits are supplied to hospitals as single-use breathing circuits. Thus, boosting the market growth. As per the government of India, the country requires 75 thousand ventilators to battle the Pandemic but only 19 thousand ventilators are available hence the country has placed orders for 60 thousand ventilators. Also, Medtronic Inc. in April 2020 announced to increase its ventilator production though technology partners and government support. The company by the end of April aimed to manufacture more than 400 ventilators a week increasing the production by more than 40%. And over 700 per week by the end of May and targets to produce over 1000 ventilators per week by the end of June. Additionally, new product launches and innovations in the ventilators making them affordable further fuels the market growth. As in April 2020, Philips launched a new emergency use ventilator. The company plans to quickly scale up its manufacturing with a goal of producing 15,000 units per week by the end of April 2020. However, stringent government regulations and high R&D expenditure impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Medical Tubing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing usage in various medical applications and presence of a robust industrial base and large number of established manufacturers of medical tubing in the country. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising population and increasing prevalence of diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Medical Tubing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zeus Industrial Products (US)

Saint Gobain Performance Plastics (France)

Teleflex (US)

Optinova (US)

Lubrizol Corporation (Vesta) (US)

Nordson Corporation

Raumedic AG

Tekni-Plex

W. L. Gore & Associates

Freudenberg Medical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

PVC

TPE & TPU

Polyolefin

Silicone

By Application:

Drug Delivery

Bulk Disposable Tubing

Catheters & Cannulas

Special Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Medical Tubing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Browse The [email protected]https://www.marketresearchport.com/reports/global-medical-tubing-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-material-pvc-tpe-tpu-polyolefin-and-silicone/17602

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Medical Tubing Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Medical Tubing Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Medical Tubing market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Medical Tubing Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Medical Tubing Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Medical Tubing market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/”