Global Medical Gloves Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during Forecast Period

Growing incidences of acute and chronic diseases across the globe, increasing concerns about hygiene and sanitation, stringent rules and regulations about the usage of personal protective equipment (PPE), and an increasing number of hospitals, clinics in developing countries are some of the main factors driving the growth of the global medical gloves market. However, increasing price competition among manufacturing companies, noxious reactions with particular gloves, and environmental impact on natural rubber production and their disposals hinder this growth. An increasing number of doctors in private and public healthcare sectors might increase disposable medical gloves worldwide. Furthermore, an expanding number of medical procedures globally might increase its usage. These factors are expected to drive the global medical gloves market during the forecast period.

Global Medical Gloves Market: Overview

Medical gloves majorly serve as a protective utility to avoid healthcare professionals’ and patients’ infections and diseases. Numerous disposable medical gloves have been developed during the time, including nitrile, neoprene, natural rubber, and vinyl. Each variant has different benefits than conventional (natural rubber) gloves and provides full application in the healthcare industry. For instance, nitrile gloves are frictionless, puncture-resistant, and longer shelf life than another medical glove.

Competitive Landscape

Ansell Healthcare LLC, Mckesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Supermax Corporation Berhad, and other prominent players.

Recent Development

March 2020: Medline announced plans to redeploy its manufacturing capabilities in Hartland, Wis. to produce hand sanitizer . Teams are modifying equipment and ventilation systems for the new line so the company can begin constructing an estimated 150,000 bottles a week by mid-April.

January 2019: Cardinal Health, Inc. announced it had acquired Mirixa Corporation, a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the provision of medication therapy management (MTM) services, from the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA). The business will integrate into OutcomesMTM, a pioneer in the MTM market, at Cardinal Health.

By Type

Examination

Surgical

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic/Pathology Labs

Others By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Medical Gloves The market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and indicate the market size, in terms of cost, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Medical Gloves Market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East & Africa, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Medical Gloves Market based on the type, material, form type, usage, distribution channel, and end-user.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Medical Gloves Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders.

