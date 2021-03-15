Global Mattress Market Expected to Reach USD around 50,000 Million, in terms of value, by 2024

The Mattress market is growing significantly, across the globe. The market is driven by the increasing demand for home furnishing and interior decoration, in countries like India and China, backed by rapid urbanization and rising consumer spending. Apart from this, surging investment in healthcare facilities that results in the construction of medical centers and hospitals also generates demand for a mattress for patient beds. In addition to this, the growth of the hospitality industry, resulting in the construction hotels and resorts, also create demand for a mattress for hotel rooms. According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global mattress market was valued at around USD 30,000 Million in 2017 and is expected to expand over a CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2024, by value, reaching around USD 50,000 Million by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global mattress market in 2017.

GLOBAL MATTRESS MARKET: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Based on the type of product type, the market falls into Memory Foam, Innerspring, Latex & Other mattresses. Based on the size of the Mattress, the market further falls into Twin or Single, Twin XL, Full or Double, Queen, King & Other sizes. Additionally, the market is bifurcated, based on the distribution channel into the Online & Offline channel. The market is also segmented based on application into Residential, Commercial & Industrial. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America and the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boost the global mattress market’s growth during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global mattress market that includes the company overview, products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products, technology landscape, and financial highlights.

Get Sample Copy of the Report:https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/mattress/report-sample

GLOBAL MATTRESS MARKET: KEY STAKEHOLDERS

Simmons Bedding Company LLC

Serta Inc.

Sealy Corporation

Tempur-Pedic International, Inc.

Kingsdown, Inc.

Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.

GLOBAL MATTRESS MARKET: KEY FINDINGS OF THE REPORT

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Mattress Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast to 2024” are:

The demand for the global mattress market might grow significantly during the forecast period. The mattress is witnessing tremendous growth due to factors such as a rise in income and globalization. Thus, the people worldwide are more interested in tours and travels than before, creating a large-scale demand for a mattress from hotel industries. The Global Mattress market might grow over a CAGR of 7% & 4% by value and volume respectively, during the forecast period, 2018-2024.

Innerspring Mattress is the largest revenue contributor, in terms of value and volume compared to other product types. It might grow with a CAGR of over 5% by the amount and over 2% by volume during the forecast period, 2018-2024.

The Global Mattress market from various applications is estimated to grow with a CAGR of over 7% between 2018 and 2024, with the Commercial sector being the highest revenue contributor.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Mattress market. It might propel with a CAGR of 9% by value, and with a CAGR over 6% by volume during the forecast period, 2018-2024 with India is the fastest-growing market having a CAGR over 12% and expected to reach a revenue of around USD 3,000 million by the end of 2024.

Do not hesitate to consult our analyst prior to purchasing the report at:https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/mattress/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: