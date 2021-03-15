Global Mainframe Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, Dell EMC

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Mainframe Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Mainframe Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Global Mainframe Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027

Global Mainframe Market is valued approximately USD 2278 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Mainframes are data servers intended to process up to 1 trillion web transactions at a daily basis with the greatest levels of reliability and security. Mainframes are used with the large organizations for critical applications that entail high volumes of data processing. These systems are recognized for their substantial amount of storage and processing power. The mainframe software and hardware products are considered ideal for escalating number of transactions and data sets as they have abilities to allocate massive numbers of users and applications to retrieve the same data between each other instantaneously without any intrusion. The rise in pressure on different businesses to manage a greater volume of data, and variety of transactions due to ongoing trend of digitization and the development of IoT landscape are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. according to the study conducted by World Payment Report in 2018, the non-cash transactions volumes grew at 10.1% in 2016 to 482.6 billion across the world. Similarly, several studies also revealed that most of the retailers says 18 of the top 25 retailers have initiated to host their core business support systems and applications on mainframes. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Recently, in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, much of the critical infrastructure that requires mainframes, such as governments, banking, retail, and other major industries are affecting, thus demand for mainframes is substantially decline. Therefore, this factor has resulted in the changing dynamics of these market spaces. However, lack of skilled professionals is also the major factors hampering the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Mainframe market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of mainframe solution in industry verticals, along with the presence of significant number of market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the rise in IT spending among government and financial organizations in the developing countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

BMC Software, Inc.

CA Technologies

Compuware Corporation

Dell EMC

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

NEC Corporation

Unisys Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Z Systems

GS Series

Others

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government & Public Sector

Retail

Travel & Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Mainframe Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Mainframe Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Mainframe Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Mainframe market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Mainframe Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Mainframe Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Mainframe market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

