Global Mainframe Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, Dell EMC
“
Market Research Port published a new study on the Mainframe Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.
Global Mainframe Market is valued approximately USD 2278 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Mainframes are data servers intended to process up to 1 trillion web transactions at a daily basis with the greatest levels of reliability and security. Mainframes are used with the large organizations for critical applications that entail high volumes of data processing. These systems are recognized for their substantial amount of storage and processing power. The mainframe software and hardware products are considered ideal for escalating number of transactions and data sets as they have abilities to allocate massive numbers of users and applications to retrieve the same data between each other instantaneously without any intrusion. The rise in pressure on different businesses to manage a greater volume of data, and variety of transactions due to ongoing trend of digitization and the development of IoT landscape are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. according to the study conducted by World Payment Report in 2018, the non-cash transactions volumes grew at 10.1% in 2016 to 482.6 billion across the world. Similarly, several studies also revealed that most of the retailers says 18 of the top 25 retailers have initiated to host their core business support systems and applications on mainframes. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Recently, in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, much of the critical infrastructure that requires mainframes, such as governments, banking, retail, and other major industries are affecting, thus demand for mainframes is substantially decline. Therefore, this factor has resulted in the changing dynamics of these market spaces. However, lack of skilled professionals is also the major factors hampering the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.
The regional analysis of global Mainframe market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of mainframe solution in industry verticals, along with the presence of significant number of market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the rise in IT spending among government and financial organizations in the developing countries like China and India.
Major market player included in this report are:
BMC Software, Inc.
CA Technologies
Compuware Corporation
Dell EMC
Fujitsu Ltd.
HCL
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
IBM Corporation
NEC Corporation
Unisys Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Z Systems
GS Series
Others
By Industry Vertical:
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Government & Public Sector
Retail
Travel & Transportation
Manufacturing
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Mainframe Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:
Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Mainframe Market.
Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Mainframe Market.
Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Mainframe market share 2020.
Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Mainframe Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.
Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.
Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.
Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.
Chapter 12: to show Mainframe Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.
Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Mainframe market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.
