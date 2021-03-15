Global Luxury Bag Market 2026 : Analyse the Industry Trends, Market Demands, Growth, Production, Sales and Business Strategies of – Loeffler Randall, Macy’s, Michael Kors Holdings Limited, The Lacoste Group

“

Competitive Research Report on Global Luxury Bag Market with In-Depth focus on Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Market Trends & Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Market Growth Status, Market Investments, Developments, Industry Size, Shares, Key Industry Applications and Worldwide Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Luxury Bag market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market such as the Luxury Bag market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global Luxury Bag market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Luxury Bag market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The Luxury Bag market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global Luxury Bag market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Luxury Bag market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Loeffler Randall Inc., Macy’s Inc., Michael Kors Holdings Limited, The Lacoste Group and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Luxury Bag market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Luxury Bag Market is valued approximately USD 23.14 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.00% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Handbags are fashionably designed hand-held bag used to hold vital items of personal use. Normally, these handbags are larger than a purse or pouch. Purses are accessories which are used to hold objects inclusive of currency and other non-public objects. The purses enterprise is experiencing a boom, with fashion designer handbags and different varieties commanding lots of greenbacks. Luxury bags are essentially baggage that also encompass purses, satchels, and wallets amongst others that are available in various sizes and are made up of fashionable designs. . The globally outbreak of COVID-19 impacts in shutdowns of organizations or industries align with lockdown of various economies across the globe. Hence, it may result in minimizing the pace of market growth soon. The luxury bags or handbags are gaining significant growth due to the rising disposable income of population across the globe. For instance: According to the government of India 2019, the per capita income in 2018 was stood at USD 134.18 and expected to increase with 10% till 2019 that is USD 147.54. Also, according to the United States Census Bureau, the median per capita income of US in 2017 was USD 31,982 and increase to USD 33,706 till 2018. In addition, the rising population of working women is also the factors attributed towards the lucrative growth of market over the forecast years. However, higher cost of luxury bags and availability of other purse as an alternative of luxury bags in lower cost is the factors hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Luxury Bag market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising growth in per capita income of people across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising population of working women in the region and rapid growth in disposable income of population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Luxury Bag market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Loeffler Randall, Inc.

Macy’s Inc.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited

The Lacoste Group

Kate Spade

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

PVH Corp.

Chloé

Furla

Ganni A/S

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Tote Bags

Clutch Bags

Backpacks

Satchels and Shoulder Bags

Other

By Application:

15-25 Aged

25-50 Aged

Older than 50

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Luxury Bag Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Luxury Bag market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which market parameters are responsible for the significant and rapid growth of the Luxury Bag market?

Which key players are dominating the Luxury Bag market across the world?

Which product and application segments will be at the top in 2021?

What will be the market size of the global Luxury Bag industry in 2021?

Which global and regional markets will be at the top in the upcoming years?

Which product and application segments will have a long term and significant growth in 2021?

What are the emerging opportunities, developments and challenges in the Luxury Bag market?

Which market trends are taking over the growth of the global market?

What business strategies are adopted by the key industry players in the Luxury Bag market?

After post COVID-19 situation, what is the scenario in the Luxury Bag market?

Key Chapters From The TOC :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.1.Luxury Bag Market, By Region, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.2.Luxury Bag Market, By Product, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.3.Luxury Bag Market, By Application, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Luxury Bag Market Definition And Scope

2.1.Objective Of The Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope Of The Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered For The Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Luxury Bag Market Dynamics

3.1.Luxury Bag Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Luxury Bag Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.Pest Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Luxury Bag Market, By Product

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Luxury Bag Market By Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Luxury Bag Market Estimates & Forecasts By Product 2016-2026 (Usd Billion)

5.4.Luxury Bag Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Tote Bags

5.4.2. Clutch Bags

5.4.3. Backpacks

5.4.4. Satchels And Shoulder Bags

5.4.5. Other

Chapter 6.Global Luxury Bag Market, By Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Luxury Bag Market By Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Luxury Bag Market Estimates & Forecasts By Application 2016-2026 (Usd Billion)

6.4.Luxury Bag Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. 15-25 Aged

6.4.2. 25-50 Aged

6.4.3. Older Than 50

6.4.4. Other

Chapter 7.Global Luxury Bag Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Luxury Bag Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Luxury Bag Market

7.2.1.U.S. Luxury Bag Market

7.2.1.1. Product Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2.Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2.Canada Luxury Bag Market

7.3.Europe Luxury Bag Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Luxury Bag Market

7.3.2.Germany Luxury Bag Market

7.3.3.Rest Of Europe Luxury Bag Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Luxury Bag Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Luxury Bag Market

7.4.2.India Luxury Bag Market

7.4.3.Japan Luxury Bag Market

7.4.4.Rest Of Asia Pacific Luxury Bag Market

7.5.Latin America Luxury Bag Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Luxury Bag Market

7.5.2.Mexico Luxury Bag Market

7.6.Rest Of The World Luxury Bag Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1. Loeffler Randall, Inc.

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Product Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2. Macy’S Inc.

8.2.3. Michael Kors Holdings Limited

8.2.4. The Lacoste Group

8.2.5. Kate Spade

8.2.6.Giorgio Armani S.P.A.

8.2.7. Pvh Corp.

8.2.8. Chloé

8.2.9. Furla

8.2.10.Ganni A/S

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

