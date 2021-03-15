Global Luxury Bag Market 2021 – Loeffler Randall, Inc., Macy’s Inc., Michael Kors Holdings Limited, The Lacoste Group

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Luxury Bag Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Luxury Bag Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Loeffler Randall, Inc., Macy's Inc., Michael Kors Holdings Limited, The Lacoste Group, Kate Spade, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., PVH Corp., Chloé, Furla, Ganni A/S Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global Luxury Bag Market is valued approximately USD 23.14 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.00% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Handbags are fashionably designed hand-held bag used to hold vital items of personal use. Normally, these handbags are larger than a purse or pouch. Purses are accessories which are used to hold objects inclusive of currency and other non-public objects. The purses enterprise is experiencing a boom, with fashion designer handbags and different varieties commanding lots of greenbacks. Luxury bags are essentially baggage that also encompass purses, satchels, and wallets amongst others that are available in various sizes and are made up of fashionable designs. . The globally outbreak of COVID-19 impacts in shutdowns of organizations or industries align with lockdown of various economies across the globe. Hence, it may result in minimizing the pace of market growth soon. The luxury bags or handbags are gaining significant growth due to the rising disposable income of population across the globe. For instance: According to the government of India 2019, the per capita income in 2018 was stood at USD 134.18 and expected to increase with 10% till 2019 that is USD 147.54. Also, according to the United States Census Bureau, the median per capita income of US in 2017 was USD 31,982 and increase to USD 33,706 till 2018. In addition, the rising population of working women is also the factors attributed towards the lucrative growth of market over the forecast years. However, higher cost of luxury bags and availability of other purse as an alternative of luxury bags in lower cost is the factors hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Luxury Bag market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising growth in per capita income of people across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising population of working women in the region and rapid growth in disposable income of population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Luxury Bag market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Loeffler Randall, Inc.

Macy’s Inc.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited

The Lacoste Group

Kate Spade

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

PVH Corp.

Chloé

Furla

Ganni A/S

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Tote Bags

Clutch Bags

Backpacks

Satchels and Shoulder Bags

Other

By Application:

15-25 Aged

25-50 Aged

Older than 50

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Luxury Bag Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Luxury Bag Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Luxury Bag Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Luxury Bag market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Luxury Bag Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Luxury Bag Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Luxury Bag market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

