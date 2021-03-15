Global Lithium Mining Market 2021 – Albemarle Corporation, FMC Lithium Corporation, Tianqi Lithium Corporation, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Lithium Mining Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Lithium Mining Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Albemarle Corporation, FMC Lithium Corporation , Tianqi Lithium Corporation, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd., Lithium Americas, MGX Minerals Inc, Nemaska Lithium, Galaxy Resources Limited, Wealth Minerals Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Get The Free Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/17526

Global Lithium Mining Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Lithium mining is a process primarily utilized for acquiring the metal from a variety of sources such as brines, and hard rocks. It is the lightweight metal and solid component found in nature. Lithium possess various exceptional properties, such as thermal resistance, high energy density, longer stability, and minimal maintenance thus, making it ideal to use in wide range of applications, that includes battery energy storage, grease, glass and many more. The global demand for lithium is rapidly growing and is especially driven by increased usage of lithium in novel consumer electronic battery technologies. Owing to this factor, the market is poised to grow at significant rate in the forthcoming years. Further, rise in demand for lithium storage batteries in electric vehicles, increasing usage in air regeneration applications, and growing consumption of reduced weight metal in smartphones & laptops are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the Edison Electric Institute, it is estimated that global electric vehicles sales were registered about 312,000 in Q1 2018, an increase of 58% as compared to Q1 2017. Similarly, in the United States, the total number of electric vehicles on the road is about 8,90,000 in 2018, up from number of electric vehicles of almost 6,00,000 in 2017. This, in turn, is projected to strengthen the demand for lithium mining around the world. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 puts uncertainty on every single sector of economy, and lithium mining industry is also affected. . Several countries are still under lockdown as per the government order because of the widespread of novel coronavirus, due to which the production is reduced and demand for lithium is declined as supply is disrupting. Though, the market growth is being affected negatively in the recent year. In addition, high capital investment and health consequences, such as pulmonary edema etc. is being consider as a major constraining factor to the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Lithium Mining market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of lightweight metal in batteries, grease etc., along with increasing penetration of electric vehicles due to the favorable government efforts in this region. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to rise in demand for lithium in the end-use industries located in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Albemarle Corporation

FMC Lithium Corporation

Tianqi Lithium Corporation

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.

Lithium Americas

MGX Minerals Inc

Nemaska Lithium

Galaxy Resources Limited

Wealth Minerals Ltd

Exide Industries Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Lithium Hydroxide

Lithium Carbonate

By Application:

Batteries

Glass

Grease

Air Conditioning Equipment

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Lithium Mining Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Browse The [email protected]https://www.marketresearchport.com/reports/global-lithium-mining-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-lithium-hydroxide-lithium-carbonate-by-/17526

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Lithium Mining Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Lithium Mining Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Lithium Mining market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Lithium Mining Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Lithium Mining Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Lithium Mining market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/”