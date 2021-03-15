Global LED Lighting Market Expected to Reach US$ 98.4 Billion by 2025

Global electricity consumption has been increasing rapidly in several industrial and residential sectors. Due to the industrial revolution and shift in consumer preference toward better infrastructure, technology & gadgets, and lifestyle. Owing to the rising demand for electricity and depleting natural resources such as coal, oil, etc. electricity cost is also increasing. According to International Energy Agency (IEA) lighting accounts for over 19.1% of global electricity consumption and creates 1.9 billion tons of CO2 emissions annually. Switch to LED lighting will help in saving an average of 50% in energy costs, which results in global savings of USD 160 billion and 1.5 billion barrels of oil every year thereby diminishing prices of LED lighting will propel the demand for LED lighting over the years.

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global LED Lighting Market was valued at US$ 34.0 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2018 to 2025, reaching US$ 98.4 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

The growing need among consumers for energy efficient lighting systems for various purposes is driving the Global LED Lighting market.

The rising urban population and consumer shift towards energy efficient lighting system will positively drive the LED lighting Market. Since the scarcity of natural resources and costs of energy are increasing, LED lighting is among the most cost-effective products to reduce the depletion of natural energy resources.

Get Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/led-lighting-marke/report-sample

Global LED Lighting Market: Key Product Analysis

LED Lighting Systems are segmented in various products, including LED Bulbs, LED Fixtures, Bare LED Tubes, LED Downlights, and others.

LED bulbs generate more light per watt than conventional incandescent bulbs, which are more useful in energy-saving devices. LED bulbs can emit light of various colors without the use of filters. They are more efficient and cost-effective. LED bulbs are ideal for applications that require frequent on-off cycling since they do not burn out quickly like incandescent bulbs, which is rapidly driving the LED bulbs market.

LED fixtures require almost 50% less electricity than conventional lights. LED fixtures have extended life, which could be 30,000-50,000 hours and even longer. The performance of LED lights increases as the operating temperature decreases, unlike the incandescent lights. They have rapid cycling life and durability, which is mainly surging the growth of LED fixtures.

Global LED Lighting Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

The increase in the population across the globe is also increasing the residential areas. The higher living standard of people with various interior decorations and daily use need energy-efficient lighting systems which are speeding up the growth and demand for LED lighting systems in the residential sector.

The commercial end-use industry is growing at a significant rate as industrialization is booming with newer companies and businesses emerging. The commercial buildings need lighting systems that run for longer hours owing to lengthy and extended office timings and yet are durable and energy-efficient. Thus, the demand for LED lighting system is escalating as they are efficient and durable along with other major benefits.

Global LED Lighting Market: Application Industry Analysis

LEDs are much brighter when compared to traditional halide street lamps helping illuminate the streets, parking lots, d sidewalks better. The LEDs have longer durability, the efficiency with the added advantage of flexibility. The lamps can be found in various forms such as wall-mounted fixtures, street lighting, motion sensor security lights, and others. Thus, they are increasingly used in various outdoor applications.

The automotive application of LED lighting is growing at a rapid pace since cars and other automobiles are now using electrically powered lights LED lights. They offer brighter light while using less energy and producing less heat. They are about 85% more efficient than incandescent lights. They have lower maintenance costs which are driving the manufacturers are implementing LEDs in the vehicles.

The Backlight application segment for LED Lighting is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Low power consumption, light, and slim form factor, and high product differentiation are the key driving factors over the forecast period. Features offered such as dimming backlight capability as well as wide color gamut is expected to propel LED backlighting market growth.

Enquire Before Purchase:https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/led-lighting-marke/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: