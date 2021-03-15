Global K 12 Education Market 2026 : Analyse the Market Developments, Key Industry Solutions, Opportunities, Trends and Business Strategies of – Chungdahm Learning, Dell, Educomp Solutions Ltd, Next Education India Pvt Ltd

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global K 12 Education market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the K 12 Education market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The K 12 Education market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global K 12 Education market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global K 12 Education market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Chungdahm Learning, Dell, Educomp Solutions Ltd, Next Education India Pvt Ltd and more – all the leading companies operating in the global K 12 Education market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global K 12 Education Market is valued approximately USD XXX Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. K-12 is the term commonly used for talking about a person’s first 13 years of schooling before entering university. It is also called as Elementary and Secondary education of a student. At the age of five- or six-years Elementary education starts. And the education of student between the ages of 12 to 18 is defined as the Secondary education. Elementary education is generally taking place in primary school. After primary school, secondary education takes place in high school. It can be further segmented into junior high and senior high education. Whereas, the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the globe, various economies announced lockdown due to which teachers are opting for online & digital medium for taking lectures . Also, the rapid growth in online education & technological innovation and advancement adopted in education sector across the globe is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per the study of Shift Disruptive E-learning, e-learning requires 40-60% less employee time compared to the traditional classroom setting, 25-60% of increase in retention rates compared to classroom learning which is 8-10%. Also, according to the World Education Services, the global e-learning market is expected to grow till USD 331 billion by 2025 with the rise in Massive Open online courses (MOOC) from 6850 in 2016 to 9400 in 2017 and According to the Holon IQ, the artificial intelligence based educational technology expenditure is on 2018 was USD 0.8 billion in 2018 and projected to USD 6.1 billion till 2025. Also, the robotics-based technology is USD 1.3 billion and expected to grow USD 3.1 billion till 2025. However, increasing cost of Higher education are the factors hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global K 12 Education market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the adoption of advance technologies and innovation in education sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as favorable government initiatives and increasing adoption of online learning initiative in educational sectors in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the K 12 Education market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Chungdahm Learning

Dell

Educomp Solutions Ltd

Next Education India Pvt Ltd

Samsung

TAL Education Group

Tata Class Edge

Adobe Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

IBM Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Public K-12 Education

Private K-12 Education

Online K-12 Education

By Application:

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global K 12 Education Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global K 12 Education market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which market parameters are responsible for the significant and rapid growth of the K 12 Education market?

Which key players are dominating the K 12 Education market across the world?

Which product and application segments will be at the top in 2021?

What will be the market size of the global K 12 Education industry in 2021?

Which global and regional markets will be at the top in the upcoming years?

Which product and application segments will have a long term and significant growth in 2021?

What are the emerging opportunities, developments and challenges in the K 12 Education market?

Which market trends are taking over the growth of the global market?

What business strategies are adopted by the key industry players in the K 12 Education market?

After post COVID-19 situation, what is the scenario in the K 12 Education market?

Key Chapters From The TOC :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.1.K 12 Education Market, By Region, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.2.K 12 Education Market, By Type, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.3.K 12 Education Market, By Application, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global K 12 Education Market Definition And Scope

2.1.Objective Of The Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope Of The Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered For The Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global K 12 Education Market Dynamics

3.1.K 12 Education Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global K 12 Education Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.Pest Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global K 12 Education Market, By Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global K 12 Education Market By Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global K 12 Education Market Estimates & Forecasts By Type 2016-2026 (Usd Billion)

5.4.K 12 Education Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Public K-12 Education

5.4.2. Private K-12 Education

5.4.3. Online K-12 Education

Chapter 6.Global K 12 Education Market, By Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global K 12 Education Market By Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global K 12 Education Market Estimates & Forecasts By Application 2016-2026 (Usd Billion)

6.4.K 12 Education Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Pre-Primary School

6.4.2. Primary School

6.4.3. Middle School

6.4.4. High School

Chapter 7.Global K 12 Education Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.K 12 Education Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America K 12 Education Market

7.2.1.U.S. K 12 Education Market

7.2.1.1. Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2.Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2.Canada K 12 Education Market

7.3.Europe K 12 Education Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. K 12 Education Market

7.3.2.Germany K 12 Education Market

7.3.3.Rest Of Europe K 12 Education Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific K 12 Education Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China K 12 Education Market

7.4.2.India K 12 Education Market

7.4.3.Japan K 12 Education Market

7.4.4.Rest Of Asia Pacific K 12 Education Market

7.5.Latin America K 12 Education Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil K 12 Education Market

7.5.2.Mexico K 12 Education Market

7.6.Rest Of The World K 12 Education Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1. Chungdahm Learning

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Technology Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2. Dell

8.2.3.Educomp Solutions Ltd

8.2.4.Next Education India Pvt Ltd.

8.2.5.Samsung

8.2.6.Tal Education Group

8.2.7.Tata Classedge

8.2.8.Adobe Inc.

8.2.9.Blackboard Inc.

8.2.10.Ibm Corporation

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

