Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market 2026 : Analyse the Recent Developments, Key Industry Solutions, Opportunities and Business Strategies of – PTC, Cisco Systems, IBM, General Electric Company

Competitive Research Report on Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market with In-Depth focus on Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Market Trends & Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Market Growth Status, Market Investments, Developments, Industry Size, Shares, Key Industry Applications and Worldwide Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The IoT in Process Manufacturing market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market such as the IoT in Process Manufacturing market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global IoT in Process Manufacturing market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the IoT in Process Manufacturing market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The IoT in Process Manufacturing market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global IoT in Process Manufacturing market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global IoT in Process Manufacturing market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. PTC Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, General Electric Company and more – all the leading companies operating in the global IoT in Process Manufacturing market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market is valued approximately USD 1242.94 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.31% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The IOT in manufacturing refers to those devices and equipment that works together to collect and share real time information between machines and humans while manufacturing operations within an organization. It includes mechanical and electrical parts, advanced sensors, network connectivity architecture, controls, software application and smart devices. The global burden of COVID-19 will impact adversely towards the manufacturing units of various countries that will slow down the market growth over the upcoming period. Whereas, due to inherent offering and continuous advancement in IOT devices used in manufacturing process is driving the growth of market over the upcoming period. In a manufacturing sector, IoT based industrial products offers real time data with the help of installed sensors to the user authority. It tracks current machine operation status and enables alerts of any possible failure or unplanned downtime. For instance: according to the study by Aruba Organization in 2018, over 68% of the business leaders in industrial sector use IoT for monitoring and maintenance and over 54% of business leaders prefer IoT for remote operation. Also, according to the General Electronics 2018, sector-wise break-up of manufacturing shows that dependency on industrial IoT applications is the highest in Power and energy sector with 64%, followed by aviation & aerospace and utilities that is 62% and 58% respectively. Thus, the global adoption of IoT in various manufacturing industries is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. In addition, increase in adoption of the cloud environment and advent of advanced communication technologies in the manufacturing sector is creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. However, lack of standards for interconnectivity and interoperability are the factors hampering the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global IoT in Process Manufacturing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the favorable government initiatives and investment in the R&D of IoT in manufacturing solutions and services. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increase in adoption of cloud environment and need for centralized monitoring & predictive maintenance of the manufacturing infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the IoT in Process Manufacturing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

PTC Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

General Electric Company

SAP SE

Intel Corporation Microsoft Corporation

Zebra Technologies

Siemens AG

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Software

Services

By Application:

Predictive Maintenance

Asset Tracking & Inventory Management

Remote Monitoring & Control

Process Optimization

Supply Chain Management & Logistics

By Technologies:

Wi-fi

3G

4G

Bluetooth and BLE

Ethernet

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global IoT in Process Manufacturing market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global IoT in Process Manufacturing market.

