Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market 2021 – PTC Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, General Electric Company, SAP SE

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the IoT in Process Manufacturing Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies PTC Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, General Electric Company, SAP SE, Intel Corporation Microsoft Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Get The Free Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/17576

Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market is valued approximately USD 1242.94 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.31% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The IOT in manufacturing refers to those devices and equipment that works together to collect and share real time information between machines and humans while manufacturing operations within an organization. It includes mechanical and electrical parts, advanced sensors, network connectivity architecture, controls, software application and smart devices. The global burden of COVID-19 will impact adversely towards the manufacturing units of various countries that will slow down the market growth over the upcoming period. Whereas, due to inherent offering and continuous advancement in IOT devices used in manufacturing process is driving the growth of market over the upcoming period. In a manufacturing sector, IoT based industrial products offers real time data with the help of installed sensors to the user authority. It tracks current machine operation status and enables alerts of any possible failure or unplanned downtime. For instance: according to the study by Aruba Organization in 2018, over 68% of the business leaders in industrial sector use IoT for monitoring and maintenance and over 54% of business leaders prefer IoT for remote operation. Also, according to the General Electronics 2018, sector-wise break-up of manufacturing shows that dependency on industrial IoT applications is the highest in Power and energy sector with 64%, followed by aviation & aerospace and utilities that is 62% and 58% respectively. Thus, the global adoption of IoT in various manufacturing industries is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. In addition, increase in adoption of the cloud environment and advent of advanced communication technologies in the manufacturing sector is creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. However, lack of standards for interconnectivity and interoperability are the factors hampering the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global IoT in Process Manufacturing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the favorable government initiatives and investment in the R&D of IoT in manufacturing solutions and services. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increase in adoption of cloud environment and need for centralized monitoring & predictive maintenance of the manufacturing infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the IoT in Process Manufacturing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

PTC Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

General Electric Company

SAP SE

Intel Corporation Microsoft Corporation

Zebra Technologies

Siemens AG

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Software

Services

By Application:

Predictive Maintenance

Asset Tracking & Inventory Management

Remote Monitoring & Control

Process Optimization

Supply Chain Management & Logistics

By Technologies:

Wi-fi

3G

4G

Bluetooth and BLE

Ethernet

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Browse The [email protected]https://www.marketresearchport.com/reports/global-iot-in-process-manufacturing-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-software-and-services-by-/17576

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of IoT in Process Manufacturing Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of IoT in Process Manufacturing Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and IoT in Process Manufacturing market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show IoT in Process Manufacturing Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of IoT in Process Manufacturing market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/”