Global Insurance Telematics Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Verizon Enterprise Solutions, TOMTOM Telematics (TOMTOM), Trimble Inc., Mix Telematics, Sierra Wireless

Global Insurance Telematics Market is valued approximately at USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. The COVID-19 pandemic is problematic to insurance industry, as government released the protocols to stay at home. COVID-19 also disrupts an insurer’s client service and financial advisors because of the temporary shutdown and force to do work from home across the globe. The insurers have adapted driver monitoring technology, known as telematics, to recognize safe drivers and reward them with the abridged car insurance policies. The telematics has various benefits including safety & security services such as automatic crash notification, and medical assistance. The insurance works with the installment of the small devices in the client’s cars that collect data and records speed patterns, braking patterns, and distance traveled, to analyze the driving skills. This data helps insurers to estimate the cost of the insurance with each aspect having an effect on the paying price for the insurance. Drivers participating in the program can access the data online, giving them the opportunity to positively change their driving behavior and reduce premiums. The consumer’s enthusiasm for in-car connectivity, growth of smartphone penetration, decreasing cost of connectivity solutions, increase in regulatory compliance and regulations and increased traction for risk assessment and management are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: Around 66% of individuals used smartphones in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, globally, as per Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. However, privacy concerns associated with data of individuals is the major factor restraining the growth of global Insurance Telematics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Insurance Telematics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapidly deploying the insurance telematics solutions due to the dynamic market environment. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

TOMTOM Telematics (TOMTOM)

Trimble Inc.

Mix Telematics

Sierra Wireless

Telogis

Masternaut Limited

Agero Inc.

Aplicom OY

Octo Telematics

By Type:

Pay-as-you-drive

Pay-how-you-drive

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

By End-User Industry:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Insurance Telematics Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Insurance Telematics Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Insurance Telematics market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Insurance Telematics Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Insurance Telematics Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Insurance Telematics market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

