Global Insurance Telematics Market 2026 : Analyse the Key Industry Solutions, Opportunities and Business Strategies of – Verizon Enterprise Solutions, TOMTOM Telematics (TOMTOM), Trimble, Mix Telematics

Competitive Research Report on Global Insurance Telematics Market with In-Depth focus on Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Market Trends & Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Market Growth Status, Market Investments, Developments, Industry Size, Shares, Key Industry Applications and Worldwide Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Insurance Telematics market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market such as the Insurance Telematics market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global Insurance Telematics market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Insurance Telematics market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The Insurance Telematics market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global Insurance Telematics market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Insurance Telematics market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Verizon Enterprise Solutions, TOMTOM Telematics (TOMTOM), Trimble Inc., Mix Telematics and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Insurance Telematics market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Insurance Telematics Market is valued approximately at USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. The COVID-19 pandemic is problematic to insurance industry, as government released the protocols to stay at home. COVID-19 also disrupts an insurer’s client service and financial advisors because of the temporary shutdown and force to do work from home across the globe. The insurers have adapted driver monitoring technology, known as telematics, to recognize safe drivers and reward them with the abridged car insurance policies. The telematics has various benefits including safety & security services such as automatic crash notification, and medical assistance. The insurance works with the installment of the small devices in the client’s cars that collect data and records speed patterns, braking patterns, and distance traveled, to analyze the driving skills. This data helps insurers to estimate the cost of the insurance with each aspect having an effect on the paying price for the insurance. Drivers participating in the program can access the data online, giving them the opportunity to positively change their driving behavior and reduce premiums. The consumer’s enthusiasm for in-car connectivity, growth of smartphone penetration, decreasing cost of connectivity solutions, increase in regulatory compliance and regulations and increased traction for risk assessment and management are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: Around 66% of individuals used smartphones in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, globally, as per Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. However, privacy concerns associated with data of individuals is the major factor restraining the growth of global Insurance Telematics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Insurance Telematics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapidly deploying the insurance telematics solutions due to the dynamic market environment. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market players included in this report are:

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

TOMTOM Telematics (TOMTOM)

Trimble Inc.

Mix Telematics

Sierra Wireless

Telogis

Masternaut Limited

Agero Inc.

Aplicom OY

Octo Telematics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Pay-as-you-drive

Pay-how-you-drive

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

By End-User Industry:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Insurance Telematics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Insurance Telematics market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Insurance Telematics market.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which market parameters are responsible for the significant and rapid growth of the Insurance Telematics market?

Which key players are dominating the Insurance Telematics market across the world?

Which product and application segments will be at the top in 2021?

What will be the market size of the global Insurance Telematics industry in 2021?

Which global and regional markets will be at the top in the upcoming years?

Which product and application segments will have a long term and significant growth in 2021?

What are the emerging opportunities, developments and challenges in the Insurance Telematics market?

Which market trends are taking over the growth of the global market?

What business strategies are adopted by the key industry players in the Insurance Telematics market?

After post COVID-19 situation, what is the scenario in the Insurance Telematics market?

Key Chapters From The TOC :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.1.Insurance Telematics Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.2.Insurance Telematics Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.3.Insurance Telematics Market, by Deployment Mode, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.4.Insurance Telematics Market, by Offering, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.5.Insurance Telematics Market, by End-User Industry, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Insurance Telematics Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Insurance Telematics Market Dynamics

3.1.Insurance Telematics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Insurance Telematics Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Insurance Telematics Market, by Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Insurance Telematics Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Insurance Telematics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

5.4.Insurance Telematics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Pay-as-you-drive

5.4.2.Pay-how-you-drive

Chapter 6.Global Insurance Telematics Market, by Deployment Mode

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Insurance Telematics Market by Deployment Mode, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Insurance Telematics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Mode 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

6.4.Insurance Telematics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Cloud

6.4.2.On-Premise

Chapter 7.Global Insurance Telematics Market, by Offering

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Insurance Telematics Market by Offering, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Insurance Telematics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Offering 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

7.4.Insurance Telematics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1.Hardware

7.4.2.Software

Chapter 8.Global Insurance Telematics Market, by End-User

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Insurance Telematics Market by End-User Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Insurance Telematics Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User Industry 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

8.4.Insurance Telematics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1.Passenger Vehicle

8.4.2.Commercial Vehicle

Chapter 9.Global Insurance Telematics Market, Regional Analysis

9.1.Insurance Telematics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2.North America Insurance Telematics Market

9.2.1.U.S. Insurance Telematics Market

9.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2. Deployment Mode breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3. Offering breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4. End-User Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2.Canada Insurance Telematics Market

9.3.Europe Insurance Telematics Market Snapshot

9.3.1.U.K. Insurance Telematics Market

9.3.2.Germany Insurance Telematics Market

9.3.3.Rest of Europe Insurance Telematics Market

9.4.Asia-Pacific Insurance Telematics Market Snapshot

9.4.1.China Insurance Telematics Market

9.4.2.India Insurance Telematics Market

9.4.3.Japan Insurance Telematics Market

9.4.4.Rest of Asia Pacific Insurance Telematics Market

9.5.Latin America Insurance Telematics Market Snapshot

9.5.1.Brazil Insurance Telematics Market

9.5.2.Mexico Insurance Telematics Market

9.6.Rest of The World Insurance Telematics Market

Chapter 10.Competitive Intelligence

10.1.Top Market Strategies

10.2.Company Profiles

10.2.1. Verizon Enterprise Solutions

10.2.1.1.Key Information

10.2.1.2.Overview

10.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4.Product Summary

10.2.1.5.Recent Developments

10.2.2. TOMTOM Telematics (TOMTOM)

10.2.3.Trimble Inc.

10.2.4.Mix Telematics

10.2.5.Sierra Wireless

10.2.6.Telogis

10.2.7.Masternaut Limited

10.2.8.Agero Inc.

10.2.9.Aplicom OY

10.2.10.Octo Telematics

Chapter 11.Research Process

11.1.Research Process

11.1.1.Data Mining

11.1.2.Analysis

11.1.3.Market Estimation

11.1.4.Validation

11.1.5.Publishing

11.2.Research Attributes

11.3.Research Assumption

