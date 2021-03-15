Global Infection Control Market Is Thriving With Rising Latest Trends By 2027||Players-MATACHANA GROUP, Ecolab, BELIMED, INC., Cardinal Health, Steelco S.p.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Global infection control market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the infection control market is growing with a CAGR of 14.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 56,081.58 million by 2027. The rising geriatric population, rising number of chronic diseases and growing early diagnosis rate are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the infection control market in the forecast period.

The major companies which are dealing in the infection control market are 3M, STERIS plc, Getinge AB, MMM Group, Cantel Medical, MATACHANA GROUP, Ecolab, BELIMED, INC., Cardinal Health, Steelco S.p.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Metrex Research, LLC., Stryker, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Covalon Technologies Ltd., SKYTRON, LLC, Olympus Corporation of the Americas (A Subsidiary of Olympus Corporation), COLTENE Group, Pal International, MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Cisa Production S.r.l. Unipersonale, TERRAGENE SA, The Clorox Company among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Infection Control Market Scope and Market Size

Global infection control market is categorized into four notable segments which are based on the basis of product, application, distribution channel and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the infection control market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the infection control market is segmented into sterilization products, cleaning and disinfection products, personal protective barriers, endoscope reprocessing products, anti-microbial surfaces and other infection control products. In 2020, sterilization products segment hold the highest market share due to the growing need to reduce surgical site infections (ISO), strict sterilization rules, and the extensive use of sterilizers in various applications such as sterilization of medical devices, sterilization of food and beverages, pharmaceutical sterilization and sterilization in the life sciences industry.

On the basis of application, the infection control market is segmented into surgical instruments, endoscopes, ultrasound probes and others. In 2020, surgical instruments segment has been accounted for the largest share of infection control market. The increasing prevalence and burden of HAIs and chronic diseases, the growing geriatric population and the increasing number of surgeries are the main factors driving the use of surgical instruments, which has spurred the demand for effective cleaning and disinfection.

On the basis of distribution channel, the infection control market is segmented into direct tender, third party distributors and retail sales. In 2020, the direct tender segment dominates the infection control market because direct tenders have the largest market share as most of the service providers purchase the devices from the manufacturers, and noticed that direct sales revenues are higher which is influential and growing in the infection control market.

On the basis of end user, the infection control market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories and others. In 2020, the overall demand for infection control in hospitals is growing rapidly mainly due to the increase in the prevalence of HAI and the increase in the geriatric population as this segment of the population is more susceptible to various chronic diseases. The increasing number of surgeries is also contributing significantly to the growth of the infection control market for hospitals segment.

Key points for analysis

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Drivers and restrains of the market To get a comprehensive overview of the Infection Control market. Key developments in the market Market volume Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Global Infection Control Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for infection control in North America region has the highest market share in global infection control market. Market leader is 3M, which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 22.00% in the North America. The company has gained outstanding sale through providing a large portfolio of products for infection control market.

In February 2020, 3M has been recognized by Ethisphere Institute as One of the World’s most Ethical Companies for the 7th Consecutive Year. This recognition will help the company to increase its trust among the consumers in the market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

