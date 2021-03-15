Global Indoor Plants Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Subhiksha Organic, Rolling Nature, Patch Gardens Ltd., Sheel Biotech Limited, Rentokil Initial plc

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Indoor Plants Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Indoor Plants Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Subhiksha Organic, Rolling Nature, Patch Gardens Ltd., Sheel Biotech Limited, Rentokil Initial plc, Unique Industries, Ganga Nursery, Totally Plants, Sonya Plants & Flowers LLC., Heart of Florida Greenhouses Inc. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.

Global Indoor Plants Market is valued approximately at USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Indoor plants (also known as houseplants) are those plants which typically are grown in houses and offices and are primarily used for decorative purpose, however recently they are also used to improve the indoor air quality. Some of the common indoor plants are cactus, epiphytes, and succulents. These indoor plants are extremely useful as they keep the indoor air pure, remove pollutants, and also reduce the rate of house air pollution. These plants do require suitable pots and fertilizers. When these plants are kept at houses or offices, they must be provided precise care of moisture, temperature, light, humidity, fertilizers, soil mixture, pest control and potting. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the strict regulations implemented by the government on the movement of people, goods & services which have a severe impact on the demand of indoor plant thus, affecting the growth of market during this hard time of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing air pollution mainly in metro cities, introduction of new collection of indoor plants by the market players and improving standard of living among people are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Leafy Palo Alto has introduced its new collection of indoor plants. This new collection has an appealing display, which is apt for decorating and gifting purpose. Similarly, in June 2017, Tesco pioneered its new collection of indoor tomato plant. This is especially intended for the people living in urban areas who wants to grow their own vegetable and do not have their own gardens. These initiatives taken by market players are expected to accelerate the growth of indoor plants market around the world. However, complications related to the molds and fungus due to inappropriate light is one of the major constraining factors to the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026. The regional analysis of global Indoor Plants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Shade-loving plants

Low light plants

High light plants

By Application:

Absorb harmful gases and Release oxygen

Landscape decoration

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Indoor Plants Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

