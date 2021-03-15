Global HUD Helmet Market 2021 – NUVIZ, Inc., Digilens Inc., SKULLY Technologies, Reyedr

“

Global HUD Helmet Market is valued approximately at USD 46.10 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30.00% over the forecast period 2019-2026. HUD helmet is a technology that assimilates a couple of capabilities and capabilities into one device, i.e., the helmet. HUD Helmet generation permits the rider to access real-time records approximately the overall performance of motorcycle’s and jogging situations, such as the on-street conditions, by means of supplying them on the helmet’s glass. Admittance to all the crucial statistics will no longer simply lessen interruptions even as driving however also help the rider to revel in greater luxury and comfort. The HUD Helmet offers significant benefits that is helpful in providing safety to the motorcycle riders. Therefore, increasing fetal incidences of motorcycles across the globe is propelling the growth of HUD helmet market over the forecast years. For instance: as per World Health Organization (WHO) nearly 1.25 million people die in road crashes each year, on average 3,287 deaths a day, that cost loss of around USD 518 billion globally. Whereas, in the United States over 5,172 motorcycle fatalities were registered in 2017 which is an increase of over 143 cases from 2015 that is 5029. Also, according to the statistics published by Malaysian police, over 7,152 people in Malaysia died in road accidents out of which over 4,484 (62.7%) of them are motorcyclist. In addition, increasing demand for connected motorcycles across the globe is the factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, difficulty in attaining optical contrast and perceptual tunneling is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global HUD Helmet market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing concerns for safety of motorcycle riders. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such rising preference for connected motorcycles and presence of stringent government regulations regarding wearing helmets are the factors that would create lucrative growth prospects for the HUD Helmet market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

NUVIZ, Inc.

Digilens Inc.

SKULLY Technologies

Reyedr

Bikesystems

Intelligent Cranium Helmets LLC (ICH)

Livemap

Nolan Communication System

Crosshelmet

Whyre

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Component Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component Type:

Hardware

Software

By Outer Shell Material Type:

Carbon Fiber

Plastic & Glass Fiber

Kevlar

By Connectivity Type:

Tethered System

Embedded system

By Display Type:

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) Display

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) & Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Display

By Technology Type:

Conventional HUD

Augmented Reality (AR) HUD

By Power Supply Type:

Rechargeable Batteries

Solar Powered Supply

Vehicle Battery Powered

By Function Type:

Navigation

Communication

Performance Monitoring

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global HUD Helmet Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of HUD Helmet Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of HUD Helmet Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and HUD Helmet market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global HUD Helmet Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show HUD Helmet Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of HUD Helmet market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

